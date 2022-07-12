Lewandowski has expressed his desire to leave the Allianz Arena in the off-season and has been linked to Barcelona and Chelsea.

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is a shock target for Bayern Munich, should the German giants sell hitman Robert Lewandowski.

And having already attracted Sadio Mane from the Premier League during this window, the Bavarians reckon they can pull off a move for the England captain, according to German magazine Kicker.

There’s no discussion, negotiation or talk about Harry Kane. Tottenham always considered him untouchable and there’s nothing concrete going on with Bayern. ⚪️❌ #THFC



Lewy, Paratici and Conte have never considered to sell Kane this summer - Spurs want to discuss a new deal soon. pic.twitter.com/bo9io7Ylcb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to unveil Raheem Sterling imminently after the 27-year-old completed his medical yesterday ahead of his £47m move from Manchester City.

The Blues is nog nie klaar with City nie, as they look to land former defender Nathan Ake in a £45m.