Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of their upcoming tour to the UK. Bavuma suffered an elbow injury in their recent T20I series in India and will be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

That means Keshav Maharaj will take the captain’s armband in the three ODIs against England, while his Dolphins teammate and big hitter David Miller will skipper the side in the three T20Is against England as well as the two T20Is against Ireland. LEAD: T20I skipper David Miller, Left Miller will lead a team that will include 32-year-old Rillee Rossouw, who was recalled to the side after last representing South Africa in 2016. Knights quick Gerald Coetzee, 21, is the only uncapped player on the tour after being selected for the T20 side.

While the Test team, skippered by Dean Elgar, does not have any changes, the ODI team will miss Kagiso Rabada, who will be rested for the 50-over matches. South Africa’s tour will kick off with the first of three ODIs played on July 19 in Durham, with the T20s following that - the first of which will be played in Bristol on July 27. PROTEAS TOUR TO ENGLAND SQUADS ANNOUNCED 🚨



💔 Temba Bavuma ruled out

✅ Keshav Maharaj (ODI) and David Miller (T20I) stand-in captains

🔙 Rilee Rossouw returns to T20I fold

🧢 Gerald Coetzee receives maiden T20I call-up

🧘‍♂️ Kagiso Rabada rested for ODIs#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/AfcQ2WIXVg — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 29, 2022 Before they start the Test series, South Africa will play two T20Is against Ireland - the first on August 3.

Elgar and his five-day team then take the field at Lord’s on August 17, with the final Test being played at the Kia oval from September 8. PROTEAS SQUADS ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne.