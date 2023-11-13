Proteas captain Temba Bavuma could miss Thursday’s Cricket World Cup semifinal against fierce rivals Australia. This after South Africa’s skipper suffered a hamstring injury in their final pool match against Afghanistan on Friday.

Leaving the field as the Proteas bowled out Afghanistan for 244 runs in their 50 overs, with speedster Gerald Coetzee starring with his 4/44, Bavuma still opened the batting despite his discomfort. The skipper then scored 23 off 28 balls, with Rassie van der Dussen (76*) top-scoring to steer South Africa (247/5) home with five wickets left. But they paid a big price for the win, as a statement was later released by the Proteas camp confirming they are sweating on the skipper.

The statement reads: “Proteas captain Temba Bavuma sustained a right hamstring strain during the match against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday night. He was assessed by the Proteas medical team [on Saturday] and showed an improvement overnight. “He will continue to be monitored and managed by the medical team.” The statement adds: “Proteas bowler Lizaad Williams, who returned home earlier this week for the birth of his child, will return to India on Sunday.”

Bavuma also missed group matches because of illness earlier in the tournament. In his absence, Aiden Markram wore the captain’s armband, while Reeza Hendricks came in to open the batting for the Proteas and excelled at the crease. CAPABLE DEPUTY: Aiden Markram. Picture: REUTERS/Amit Dave While South Africa have until Thursday to fix Bavuma, New Zealand booked their place in the semifinal against hosts India a day earlier – on Wednesday.