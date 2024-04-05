Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado says they must show why they are African champions by booking their spot at the Olympics later this year. South Africa tackle Nigeria in the first leg of their qualifying playoff in Abuja tonight at 6pm, with the return fixture taking place next Tuesday.

Having beaten the Super Falcons en route to their 2022 Wafcon title, Salgado says she and her span have to haal uit en wys after missing out on going to Tokyo 2020. ⚽️Matchday minus 1️⃣



All you need to know ahead of our first leg qualifier against Nigeria 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇬



📰⬇️https://t.co/zgWupUfLzo — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) April 4, 2024 And with Paris calling, the Tuks star tells the Safa media team: “It’s massive for us. “Both teams want to qualify and we miss out on Tokyo.

“It’s African giants up against one another. “We need to go out there and show that we deserve it more as African champs. “It comes down to how badly we want it.”

Ladies and gentlemen it’s MATCHDAY 🚨



First leg of our CAF Women’s Olympic Qualifier.



⚽️Nigeria 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇬 🆚 South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦

🗓️TODAY,05 April 2024

🏟️MKO Abiola Stadium

⏰18:00 (CAT)

📱SABC+

🌐https://t.co/lkn8vbmQVb #LiveTheImpossible #NotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/Jh2TTY3eUj — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) April 5, 2024 Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart expects a tough and close encounter with their continental rivals over the two legs. But with Nigeria at home tonight, she reckons they have a point to prove on their turf. She adds: “We know Nigeria so well. We’ve played each other so many times over the years.