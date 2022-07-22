Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis did the nation proud by winning the African Coach of the Year award at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Rabat on Thursday night. The award is the third for Ellis. Under her leadership, Banyana have become one of the best in Africa. She has led Banyana to two consecutive World Cups and they will host Morocco in the WAFCON final on Saturday night.

Ellis was not the only South African to win big on the night as Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned women’s Club of the year. Desiree Ellis

Desiree Elli

Desiree Ell

Desiree El

Desiree Eli

Desiree Elit

Desiree Elite



3⃣ Coach of the Year awards for the South Africa legendary woman. 🖼#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/VyOkRQMIhx — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 22, 2022 Another big award winner was former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane who scooped the CAF Men’s Player of the year award. Mane has developed into one of the world’s best players, having formed a clinical partnership with fellow African Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. Earlier in the year, he helped Senegal secure the African Cup of Nations title as well as a place in the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Congratulations to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis for being named the 2022 Coach of the Year (WOMEN) 🇿🇦💚💛



3️⃣ SUCCESSIVE TIMES! 💪#CAFAwards2022 #LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/lNhv9ITmnS — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 21, 2022 Mane’s Senegal also were crowned Men’s National Team of the Year winners while Senegal coach Aliou Cisse won Men’s Coach of the Year.

CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca swept the men’s club of the year award. Al Ahly’s Mohamed El Shenawy took home the Men’s Interclub Player of the Year. Evelyn Badu took home the women’s young player of the year and interclub player of the year award. Tottenham Hotspur youngster Matar Sarr who also plays for Senegal won the Men’s Young Player of the Year award. Goal of the year went to Pape Ousmane Sakho of Senegal and Simba.