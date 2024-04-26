Newlands Cricket Stadium played host to several exciting matches on Thursday, albeit it on a much tinier scale. Sporting Chance Development Foundation and Lords Taverners (SA) hosted their third Table Cricket Festival.

Table Cricket is played on a ping pong table, providing individuals with disabilities an inclusive platform to participate and compete in the ‘gentlemen’s game’. Wiling and able: Disabled kids played. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Using his fingers, the bowler rolls the ball to the batsman, who attempts to score as many ‘runs’ as possible by striking the ball with a miniature bat, onto the points areas on the table's side. Fourteen teams, comprising 100 girls and boys with various degrees of disability, aged 9 to 15, participated in the Table Cricket Festival.

The exciting game of Table Cricket is centred around team building and being part of a team, says Natalie Pollock, general manager of Sporting Chance. Team building: Laaities had fun at Newlands. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The unique sport, developed in the UK by Doug Williamson of Nottingham Trent University, was introduced to South Africa five years ago. It is designed to enhance hand-eye coordination, numeracy skills, and self-esteem among players.

Natalie says: “A lot of the Paralympic sports are individual, so this is an opportunity for them to feel part of a team. “Every child that is part of Table Cricket at their school was able to come and participate.” Although there was no winner in the three matches played, the kids displayed amazing cricketing skills.

Empowering: Natalie Pollock. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The schools that participated were Astra, St. Joseph’s Marist, St. Joseph’s Montana, Eros, Vista Nova, Thembelethu, and Filia School. Emilio Dambuzo, an 11-year-old from Vista Nova, was full of excitement as he was on a mission to score as many runs as possible for his school. He said: “Yes, this is my first time playing and yes, I was excited to bowl and bat.”