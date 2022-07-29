South Africa take a 1-0 lead into their first round, second leg clash at the Dobsonville Stadium, thanks to Royal AM star Khulekani Shezi’s solitary strike.

Bafana Bafana stand-in coach Helman Mkhalele warned his youthful span to finish off Comoros in Saturday’s Chan qualifier.

But Afcon 1996 hero Mkhalele says they can’t take their foot off the pedal after they dominated last Friday’s away game.

Youthful Bafana Bafana report for camp ahead of CHAN qualifier against Comoros.🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 https://t.co/WnBGTvoXt2 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 28, 2022

He warns: “This second tie is not going to be easy because we expect Comoros to come at us with the intention of overturning the first leg result we produced against them.

“We are not going to allow them room as this is one match we want to dominate from the first whistle until the last.”