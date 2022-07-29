Bafana Bafana stand-in coach Helman Mkhalele warned his youthful span to finish off Comoros in Saturday’s Chan qualifier.
South Africa take a 1-0 lead into their first round, second leg clash at the Dobsonville Stadium, thanks to Royal AM star Khulekani Shezi’s solitary strike.
But Afcon 1996 hero Mkhalele says they can’t take their foot off the pedal after they dominated last Friday’s away game.
He warns: “This second tie is not going to be easy because we expect Comoros to come at us with the intention of overturning the first leg result we produced against them.
“We are not going to allow them room as this is one match we want to dominate from the first whistle until the last.”
Mkhalele’s preparations weren’t without disruptions, with the coach being forced to call up five new faces with the PSL season kicking off next week.
Mamelodi Sundowns duo Promise Mkhuma and Sammy Seabi have joined Kaizer Chiefs pair George Matlou and Sibusiso Milazi and Cape-born SuperSport United fullback Keenan Phillips in the squad.
