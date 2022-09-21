Ardie Savea is ready to slot straight into the All Blacks side following the birth of his third child, but the make-up of the backrow for Saturday's final Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Eden Park remains up in the air.

The powerhouse No.8, who was excused from the 39-37 win over Australia in Melbourne last Thursday, shared a picture of his newborn son Kove Masina-Moon on social media this week.