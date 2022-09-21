Ardie Savea is ready to slot straight into the All Blacks side following the birth of his third child, but the make-up of the backrow for Saturday's final Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Eden Park remains up in the air.
The powerhouse No.8, who was excused from the 39-37 win over Australia in Melbourne last Thursday, shared a picture of his newborn son Kove Masina-Moon on social media this week.
Savea will reinforce a backrow that was battered and bruised from the Wallabies Test, with captain and openside flanker Sam Cane forced off after clashing heads with teammate David Havili.
And forwards coach Jason Ryan says of Savea: “He’s fresh here but he’s just had another baby so I’m sure there’s bound to be a couple of sleepless nights - but he’s great for us.
“He’s a real energy-giver. We get a lot of energy off him in our group and having that week off will definitely freshen him up.”