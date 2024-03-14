Jorge Jesus' side beat the previous record of 27 wins by Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints (TNS) from the 2016-17 season. TNS had beaten Ajax Amsterdam’s 26-game winning streak, a record that had stood for 44 years.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have set a world-record for consecutive victories by a top-flight team after beating Al-Ittihad 2-0 in the Asian Champions league quarterfinals on Tuesday night for a 28th straight win.

🔝The longest winning streak in football history is now in #AlHilal’s name … Asia’s Leader records continue 💙 pic.twitter.com/WSic05SM4W — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) March 12, 2024

Jesus says: "This is truly an incredible achievement and I want to thank everyone at the club for their part in this momentous winning record.

“As I have said throughout this period, however, records do not matter as much as trophies.”

🎬 "JESUS": “It’s true now.. #AlHilal entered Guinness Records as the team with the most consecutive victories”.

pic.twitter.com/xHLKO1dQaf — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) March 13, 2024

Jesus' side lead the Saudi league with 65 points, 12 ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, who were eliminated from the Asian Champions League on Monday after a penalty shootout loss to Al-Ain.