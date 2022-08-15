The Proteas will enter Wednesday’s first day of their three-match Test series against England at Lord’s without fast bowler Duanne Olivier. The 30-year-old suffered a hip injury in South Africa’s innings and 56-run defeat to England’s Lions in a warmup match last week.

SA scored 433 (Khaya Zondo 86, Rassie van der Dussen 75, Kyle Verreynne 62 and Marco Jansen 54*) and 183 (Aiden Markram 88*) and England Lions 672 (Markram 6/91) as SA suffered a knock to their confidence ahead of the Lord’s five-dayer. #Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out the three-match Test series against England due to a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear❌



No replacement has been named 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/KEtoaow8LY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 14, 2022 Of Olivier’s injury, team doctor Hashendra Ramjee says: “Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match. “After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle.