The Rugby World Cup is won and done, the Springboks celebrated their historic victory with the country and now we are getting back to business. With the festive season on our doorstep, the events are piling up and I can only keep you updated with so much.

Please go out and support the talents and charities in our communities. Next week, we talk about the Klopse, the Nagtroepe and more culture. This week, we are doing Things on Wheels, an outstanding organisation striving to serve those in need. Things on Wheels is hosting their annual gala evening this weekend. Back in the early 2000s, they started out small, feeding about 50 schools. But today the group feeds over 45 000 people every month – this equates to 600 sandwiches per day, and 490 schools have benefited from their good work every year for the past 20 years.

They have also opened 21 soup kitchens since Covid-19 arrived in 2020, and it still is up and running to this day. One soup kitchen feeds 400 people per day, so you can do the maths. I sat down with founder Kamile Abbas and was in awe of how down to earth and humble this man is. I was deeply inspired by the amount of energy it takes to assist someone in need, and neither colour nor creed is a factor in Abbas’ willingness to assist.

SPINNING: Things on Wheels are baie besig Speaking about their fundraiser on Saturday, he says: “We are trying to raise funds, but at the same time it is also our way of bringing together the people who work behind the scenes, the people who sponsor and so we can show our gratitude towards their hard work and assistance. “Our main aim is to empower and we can’t thank the artists who are willing to perform at this event enough, as we know and appreciate the value they bring towards our organisation.” Most times I get invited to sit in on meetings and listen to ideas of different organisations trying to raise funds, but this was different, all he wanted was for everyone to come and enjoy the evening.