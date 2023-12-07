ATKV Goudini Spa is celebrating 30 years as a holiday resort.
This fun-loving space has been a holiday destination for mense since its doors opened and it is just getting better.
What I love most is that the resort has opened its doors to many entertainers over the years while offering years of laughter, relaxation and unforgettable memories in the Boland mountains.
Since December 1993, it’s been a haven for joy and serenity with their hot pools and stunning natural surroundings.
Pieter du Toit, the General Manager of the resort, expressed his gratitude and thanks to the decades of support.
Pieter says: “Thank you for the 30 years of unwavering love and shared moments. Here’s to many more years of creating wonderful times together.”
We caught up with Mustapha Solomons, the resort’s Marketing Manager, who adds: “This place has proven over and over how much it means to the people.
“Without fail, we see the people come through our gates. It is a blessing to call them family and we hope we can continue to satisfy our people.”