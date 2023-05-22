Coloured people are up in arms. Over the years I have often heard many saying that when it comes to jobs, we are not black enough, while under apartheid we weren’t white enough. There’s a sense of being caught in the middle of a socio-political pendulum that never seems to swing in our favour.

To many it feels like we only matter when elections come around. So it’s completely understandable that recent amendments to the Employment Equity Act would leave a bitter taste in our mouths. When it’s eventually signed into law by the president, the amendment will force certain companies to employ workers based on the racial make-up of that province.

NEE OU PAL: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) In provinces like Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West, this reportedly means farms, mines and manufacturers with more than 50 workers, will be heavily penalised if they employ any coloureds. Ironically, the law includes the word equity, meaning fairness, impartiality and justice. So why does it feel like anything but those things? Many argue that it is discrimination under the guise of correcting the racial imbalance in the workplace.

EISH: New Employment Equity Act leaves a rather bitter taste. Let’s get the first very obvious observation out of the way. People generally only shout “racism” and “discrimination” when it doesn’t benefit them personally. In my experience, there’s a deafening silence from the coloured quarters when something benefits them, to the exclusion of others. But let’s talk about that another time.

Let’s just consider this new law from an objective point of view. Firstly, we are so far into democracy already, that government shouldn’t have to make laws anymore that addresses discrimination of any sort. Yet here we are. The second most obvious question to ask is, “is the racial imbalance in the workplace entirely the result of prejudice?”

The question has to be approached from a purely business perspective, because in a free market economy such as ours, it is all about the money after all. So if we are going to assume that companies want to make as much profit as possible, then we also have to assume that they will employ the very best people for the job. So by implication and necessity, capitalism is also a meritocracy.

If we examine how historical imbalances in our society have persisted, then it’s clear that black people are still chewing on the short end when it comes to decent education. And by extension, they will then by and large, not be as privileged as their white and coloured counterparts when it comes to jobs. EISH: New Employment Equity Act leaves a rather bitter taste. So where does that leave us? It leaves us with one very obvious solution … and it’s not making corporate quota laws.

That would be like trying to purify our drinking water while it’s already in the glass, instead of at the treatment plant. The problem is not that companies are refusing to employ black people. The problem is that government has neglected education for so long that we are churning out graduates that can’t compete with their white counterparts purely on merit.

Instead, they have reduced the required percentage to pass, so that the stats don’t look so bad. In other words, equal education has remained a myth and government is now planning to penalise racial groups and companies for its own failure. If all children had equal quality education from day one, then government wouldn’t have to force these draconian laws down our throats.

As for coloured people, most of us are just trying our damndest to give our kids the best education we possibly can; making any and all sacrifices to give them a fighting chance. A law like this brings all those efforts to naught. Because despite all the skill, we won’t be black enough. And if you have any doubts about this analogy, then consider the fact that the man who’s about to sign this amendment into law – Cyril Ramaphosa himself had to employ a highly qualified manager on merit, for his Phala Phala game farm.