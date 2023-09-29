Maybe it will surprise some to hear that I have no local football allegiance. I’ve been covering the Cape game for over 10 years, but I don’t support any span.

I’ve seen teams come and teams go. Gone from the top two divisions are Hellenic, Santos, Vasco da Gama, Chippa United, Milano United, Cape Town All Stars and Ajax Cape Town. I might have left out FC Cape Town. Coach Tinkler is ready 🥊#iKapaDerby pic.twitter.com/j3HMUO28Er — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 29, 2023 Today, the Mother City once again has three clubs in the top flight - Cape Town City, Cape Town Spurs and Stellenbosch FC.

But through it all, I’ve never really fallen for a club. What I can say about the Kaapse fraternity is that I’m part of it. And so I want to see all of them do well. Erve is ready for the #iKapaDerby, are you? 💙



Make sure to grab your R20 tickets at selected FNB branches 🤩



🥂 VIP Tickets: https://t.co/O8l3pQrrHz pic.twitter.com/NktDORimfV — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 28, 2023 So when City and Spurs line up for the iKapa Derby at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, I will once again be skreeing for anyone in particular.

While many of you may think that being impartial is just the way dinge must be, it’s not easy seeing the Cape sides sukkelling at the start of the season. City and Spurs are currently in the bottom three of the PSL table, with the 14th-placed Citizens on seven points from seven games and arme Spurs dead last after six defeats from six. Top Citizen: John Comitis.Picture credit:Muzi Ntombela I tell you what, though, I nogal wouldn’t mind it all coming together for Spurs and them getting a morale-boosting win to help kickstart their season.

The script is written for them: Nothing is going right for you and when it looks like it can’t get any worse, then you come through with that knockout blow. That’s sport for you. But reality is harsh and fear the worst.

Both teams are desperate for the three points, but the way things have gone on either side of the Comitis-Efstathiou divide, it could end in a goalless draw. Or even crazier - an own goal each in a 1-1 stalemate. Tough start: Spurs Chairman Ari Efstathiou Picture credit:Shaun Roy You see, it’s this type of irrational thinking that fandom sparks in people’s minds. So I’m grateful I’m not a fan of the Kaapse spanne.

While the hype of a derby, with local bragging rights up for grabs for each of the victors, the players and coaches should just focus on getting the three points. Like I’ve said before, it’s no time to hit the panic buttons. City coach Tinkler reckons their slow start - a seeming tradition at Hartleyvale - can be put down to the uncertainty that the transfer window brings to the club.