My good football people, thank goodness the rugby is over, for a while it’s been like football doesn’t really matter! Has to be said though, the Springboks are absolute f*****g heroes. I kept saying it to people, “never write the Boks off” there is something very special about rugby in this country, something that I believe is unique.

Much of it (in my opinion) is a result of the hopelessness, despair and lack of confidence so many of our fellow compatriots suffer in the face of poverty, crime, unemployment and violence. You see that genuine do or die commitment in the blood, sweat and tears our boys shed as they (somehow) overcame an incredible battle to lift the World Cup. For South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether #Springboks #RWCFinal #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/v5hfD1N7LF — Springboks (@Springboks) October 28, 2023 They wear that jersey with such pride, it’s bred into them and they know their success gives hope, even if temporary. People here don’t realise the fear and reputation the Boks command all over the world. What else do we do that we can proudly say “we are the best on the planet?”. Idiots will comment “its only sport”, they have no f*****g clue. And yes, the unity, joy and excitement this weekend past is momentary, but wow, like many, I cried at full-time, overwhelmed by emotion, overwhelmed by the people in South Africa and the potential we have given the right circumstances. I know it’s all very cliché, but it’s all very true.

If only we could say the same about football and footballers. Not just here where it’s a complete joke, I mean our national team can hardly compete in Southern Africa, let alone Africa or the world, despite having untold talent on the ground. But football in most top leagues around the globe. Bunch of precious w@nkers, many of whom would drop their club for money, faster than a Tik addict would for a hit. Or mope around if they don’t get on with a coach. Or wriggle around in pain after a finger touch to the head. Dressing room drama queens. Lacked edge: Nicolas Jackson, right.Picture credit: Tolga Akamen I understand the disparity created by Apartheid, the world class infrastructure, the school history and the corporate backing of rugby as opposed to football, but the culture just ain’t there. Whether it be the dreadful administration served up by Safa, the thieving of the continued encouragement of Kazi Flava bullsh!t instead of professional development. Our football has got so much to learn from the unrivalled, global, historic success of its rugby counterpart!

Reaction from the head coach following #CheBre. 💬 pic.twitter.com/98Zd3k8XEd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 28, 2023 Anyway… back to the weekend and have to say it, Chelsea were great on Saturday. Yep, lost 2-0 at home to Brentford but had we had a top striker, probably created enough to have cruised it 4-0. I love the look of Nicolas Jackson, but unfortunately his game lacked edge again, too often not exploiting correct space. Tottenham continued their push at the top. Last season Arsenal went ‘Spursy’ and blew it after a firing start, I predict Spurs to do the same this season, and go full-blown ‘Spursy’ down the line. The Gooners had a training day at the Emirates after being largely dominated at the Bridge last week and Villa are building a (well deserved) gap to sixth place Newcastle, who dropped points and look a little tired. Last week I said “on paper, City should beat United about 4-0” the truth is, had it not been for a couple of excellent Onana stops, it might have been five or six. They’re up the road from City, but a million miles away in terms of quality and competitiveness. The ever-exciting league we all love ❤️



Let us know how your club is doing 💬 pic.twitter.com/jPAGBHGP4V — Premier League (@premierleague) October 30, 2023 As mentioned a couple of times, I’d much rather be mid-table Chelsea right now than United. There just doesn’t seem to be a plan at Old Trafford? The resurgence and then absolute disintegration of Marcus Rashford a microcosm of the bigger club picture. As for “sweating over the return of Casemiro for the Derby”?

He’s like the podgy uncle who sits quietly at the braai with a bottle of Jameson. What do y’all see in him? Please explain? In other bits and pieces… Inter Milan Ultra’s issued 30 000 whistles to fans ahead of Roma’s visit with instruction to make Romelu Lukaku’s life hell every time he touched the ball. Oooooh, how terrifying! Today’s ultras are about as intimidating as a group of librarians at a rock concert. A big and fully deserved home W. 🤩



Powered by @Moncler#ForzaInter #InterRoma pic.twitter.com/8qJXundRa2 — Inter (@Inter_en) October 29, 2023 Luis Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia last week. His mother has been rescued, but his dad is still in the hands of captors, let’s hope that all ends well for them… and lastly, RIP Bobby Charlton, a legend of the English game. Watched a great interview with Alex Stepney, where he spoke of how Bobby brought the team (and club) together after the ’58 Munich disaster in which he survived.