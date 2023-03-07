Hello my good football people, gonna kick off this week with a little rant about the Gooners. Of course we all understand that they’ve been nowhere for years and this season’s performances and subsequent top place in the league is cause for celebration, but the constant moaning is more than irritating.

Yes, they’ve had a dodgy decision or two that’s been costly, but haven’t we all? And what about Saturday’s 97th minute winner against Bournemouth after six minutes additional time went up on the board? Pure goosebumps! 🤩



Gooners, sum up this moment with a GIF 💭 pic.twitter.com/H8EfxX6G36 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 5, 2023 I can’t bear the excuses and accusations from Mikel Arteta either. Would be great if fans just got behind the team especially when they’re losing. The Emirates had come to life this season, but it was back to Highbury library when they went 1-0 then 2-0 down. In contrast, Arteta is screaming and waving his arms in another petulant little kid performance. Anyway, they got over the line and are sitting pretty in first place.

No-hoppers: Arsenal riding their luck It does look extremely good, however, with an away trip to City in April and 39 points to play for, it’s faaaar from over. I’m still backing City to take it… despite not being at their best this season, their huge depth in quality (for me) will settle it. But this week anyway, all that pales into insignificance, because we witnessed history at Anfield! Oh my word, what the f*** was that? The Cashemiro and Trashford Show! Simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/teYSuCFFIX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2023 That’s what it was… I can’t remember seeing a (decent) side disintegrating like that before. It was only a few days ago I heard United are saddling up for the ‘quadruple’.

Jeeeez, it’s amazing what winning a shit cup can do. Look, there’s no doubt Erik ‘Walter White’ ten Hag is doing a great job, but that was Breaking Bad. Anyway, this season really is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years…

The bottom six are separated by just three points, with Leicester, Everton and West Ham in the mix, while Liverpool suddenly find themselves three points off a Champions League place, with a game in hand over fourth-placed Spurs! How things look after an entertaining few days 😅 pic.twitter.com/S25KPg9DfZ — Premier League (@premierleague) March 6, 2023 So difficult to call top or bottom predictions. Chelsea, meanwhile, chalked up a win against Leeds with another sub-standard performance and face Dortmund tonight at the Bridge in the Champions League as they attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit. Elsewhere, Tottenham face the same task when they host Milan.