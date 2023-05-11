Sorry to be that guy, but there’s just no way the Stormers can afford to go down to Connacht at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. In my books, that will amount to a poor dometic season all around for South African teams, including coach John Dobson’s chargers.

🎟️Get your tickets now https://t.co/J9Dq7IoX52#iamastormer #dhldelivers #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/hK3mDRVAtT — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 10, 2023 Say what you want, Connacht isn’t Leinster… and the European Champions Cup finalists are the ones we should be measuring ourselves against, not the “doppies” who stunned Ulster last weekend. Of course, the players can’t be thinking that because they have to be up for this match. It’s simple - if they don’t pitch up, they will go down.

An incredible double tackle from @ConnachtRugby 💪![CDATA[]]>💥#BKTURC #URC | #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/KPpB24qEzT — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 10, 2023 But this Stormers team under Dobson has never given me any indication - at home at least - that they aren’t going to pitch up. The good thing about the final is that it’s only two weeks after this weekend’s match. I do think the Stormers will have to travel to Leinster for that one. The two-week window, however, should give them enough time to go over there and prepare properly. Besides, Leinster would have laid all their plans bare the week before when they face Dillyn Leyds and his La Rochelle teammates in the Champions Cup final.

I’d imagine Dobson or some of his staff members, if not the span, would possibly be there for that - just to soak in the atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium and get a feel for what could await them. Aah, the Champions Cup. Nou of nooit: John Dobson With three Irish teams in the final four of the URC and the Stormers, in particular, disappointing in their quarterfinal defeat to Exeter Chiefs in Europe, I do feel that getting to the final is the minimum expectation - not only for the team, but for South Africa as a whole. As we move closer and closer to the World Cup, the Stormers are no longer playing for just themselves and the people of Cape Town, they are playing for the hele country.