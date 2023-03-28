Hello my good football people and I’m sure, like myself, you’re happy the international break is almost over and it’s back to Premier League business this weekend! I say that despite witnessing England beating Italy in Italy for the first time in my life with a very credible performance.

Could this finally be the start of a successful Euro campaign having come so close last time around? There’s no doubt that, and I know we always say it, coach Gareth Southgate has a squad capable of beating anyone in the world. England beat Ukraine 2-0 to make it back-to-back wins in their #EURO2024 qualifying campaign. pic.twitter.com/9yPKuhPCQI — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 26, 2023 They’re all top professionals playing for top sides, largely in the world’s top league. They can’t be described as ‘young’ anymore, they’re a developed side of seasoned internationals. There’s only one thing stopping them… Southgate.

Safety first: Gareth Southgate Despite the abundance of attacking talent, it still feels all too safe. Playing percentage football with rigid tactics. Bukayo Saka 🥶



Whether it's an Arsenal shirt or an England shirt, the starboy continues to shine ✨#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/KH0rrgdIFB — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 26, 2023 It would be incredible to see the likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham having a proper go, shackles off and a bit of freedom to express themselves. Of course football has changed and it’s super technical in all aspects, but you just feel like the Three Lions have the quality to step it up a gear and become a proper powerhouse in world football.

In form: Jude Bellingham Or maybe I’m just as deluded as the rest of the England fans? Anyway, back to Premier League business this weekend and a couple of bumper fixtures to look forward to! It really is shaping up to be one of the most interesting seasons I can remember.

With just 10 or 11 games to go any of the bottom nine clubs can go down! Crucial: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson Just four points separate the doomsday pack… It’s Crystal Palace v Leicester and West Ham v Southampton Southampton this weekend - two fixtures that could really start to shape the run-in. So much at stake…get ya’ popcorn out for two do-or-die six pointers!

At the top end it still feels unreal for me to admit that Arsenal are probably gonna do it. #PL football is back this weekend 🤩



Here's a little look at how things stand... pic.twitter.com/0PpzYC8ylA — Premier League (@premierleague) March 27, 2023 But with 30 points still at stake, a trip to Anfield next week, an away day at City (April 26) and a visit from Chelsea three days later, it’s far from over. What is clear is that the current top two will be grabbing Champions and runners-up medals come the 28th of May.

And let’s not forget the all-important race for the remaining top-four places. Manchester United are placed well and I’d predict they are a shoo-in. Tottenham appear to be floundering in the wake of Antonio Conte’s inevitable sacking after demanding, boring football and subsequent meltdown aimed at the club, players and supporters.

Happy: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe Newcastle, in fifth, have been great this season, Eddie Howe has assisted the transformation without obscene spending. But it does somehow feel that the bubble has deflated slightly in recent weeks and despite motivation from the amazing St James’ Park faithful, I wouldn’t stick my money on them doing it. Meanwhile, lurking in the background, Liverpool will be fancying their chances of nicking the last spot given the inconsistency of Newcastle and Spurs’ predicted death spiral.

Bad season: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp Jurgen Klopp has very much been in the background this season. A poor version of the bristling piano-key-toothed demigod that courted the world for a season or two past. There is absolutely no doubt, however, that he is one of the world’s top coaches. Will he be able to overcome whatever issues have been holding the Reds back this season?