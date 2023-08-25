Do we even have a league? By the looks of it, it’s a hard no from me.

After just five games played by Mamelodi Sundowns, it's five wins and they are eight points clear of the pack already. Even though the rest still have to play as many games, I'm not convinced any team can match the pace.



How are we feeling this morning after yesterday's 5th #DStvPrem win? And at the end of the season, the Chloorkop giants will be crowned champions for the seventh season in a row and a ninth in the last 11 campaigns.

That will be an historic achievement, but Downs' five-win start is already a club record. For any club to compete with coach Rulani Mokwena's team it's going to take something extraordinary. And there is little evidence from the rest of the top flight that they will be able lift their game to match the Brazilians' consistency.

Pain: Chiefs boss Molefi Ntseki.Picture credit: Sydney Mahlangu. The last four seasons have seen different runners-up too - with Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates all coming in as the best of the rest. However, they have been unable to consolidate, improve or even match their eie standards. I have often pointed out that Sundowns’ resources have put them clear of the field by giving them the pick of the best talent around.

Playing for second now: Cape Town City. Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky In the past, they have been able to raid clubs who don’t have diep sakkies and that hasn’t changed. The depth of their squad means they can even “strengthen” rivals by loaning out players. But what has also become increasingly obvious is that the clubs in this league just don’t have the culture of excellence that Sundowns have cultivated.

The rest of the PSL graciously talk about Downs as being the standard bearers in the league, but I hardly see any club trying to reach those heights. Falling short: Christian Saile of Chiefs.Picture credit: Sydney Mahlangu. It’s not just about buying talent, it’s about developing players, improving your game and holding yourself accountable. After a decade of almost no competition at the top, there are still no indications that South Africa is not ready to step up and challenge for the title.

Sundowns don’t even need to open up a can of whoop-ass because everyone else is on a heavy diet of spek en boontjies. Maybe I’m expecting too much over 30 games in a league campaign. Other targets: Cup winners Orlando Pirates.Picture credit: Sydney Mahlangu Perhaps targeting the MTN8, the new Carling Cup Challenge or the Nedbank Cup is the limit of the ambition of the rest of the club.