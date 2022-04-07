Ryan Rickleton will take a chill pill before he walks out for his second Proteas Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park on Friday.

Making his debut in the 220-run first-Test win at Centurion Park, Rickleton wide-eyed fans with his bravery to get his first five-day runs with a reverse sweep against the Tigers’ Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The 25-year-old got four runs for his effort and struck for more fours before getting to 21, when he ultimately tried one expansive shot too many and was caught at mid-on, trying to pull an Ebadot Hossain delivery.

His innings lasted 49 minutes.

The middle-order batsman says of his approach in that innings: “[Firstly], it was an awesome experience for me to make my Test debut for South Africa, I am honoured to represent my country and myself. Walking out and stepping onto the Test arena, it’s nothing to take lightly - it’s something I’ve dreamt about since I started and it’s nice to fulfil that dream.”

With his father watching from the stands, he adds: “I was a bit too excited and came out and played a few shots.

“The excitement engulfed and took over my general thinking, I was too expansive and gave my wicket away.”

He composed himself for the second innings and scored an unbeaten 39 off 89 balls to help SA to 204 all out.

Of that knock he says: “As the second innings came, I was a lot more composed and relaxed - my traditional self and was really comfortable at the crease.”

Heading into the second Test, Rickleton says if the excitement comes again, he will just go along with it, explaining: “It’s not the first time I find myself being too excited. When I’m in that state of mind I just have to let it happen and calm myself down to an extent where you can go.

“If you fight it, you’re going to end up playing a worse shot. I have to find a way to make the most of it while it’s around.”

