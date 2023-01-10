How you all doing my good people? Guess on the footballing front it’s a mixed bag. There’s the occasional glimpse of the Liverpool of recent seasons, when Mo Salah runs onto a through-ball but they generally look tired and a bit lifeless.

I’m yet to understand how the Wolves winner was offside? But I’m sure you Scousers will school me on that. Oh and Darwin Nunez, what a great looking goal! I mean, it came off his ankle, but right time and place and all that. Flashes of quality: Darwin Nunez, right and liverpool United, on the other hand, are starting to look like a ‘team’ and one that can compete. Still far from where they believe they should be, but chalking up the results while Erik ten Hag continues to inculcate his fascist-type regime.

I get it though, he’s just a no-nonsense coach who demands everything he needs to fulfil his philosophy. I mean who the f*** is Cristiano Ronaldo? Dictator: United’s Erik ten Hag Some moaning primadonna on half a mill a week disrupting the changing room and not putting the yards in. Well, that’s obviously Ten Hag’s perception… But the Dutchman’s latest decree which has apparently been ok’d by the board is a £200k per week wage cap. It’s reported that they want to ‘avoid a culture of dressing-room jealousy’ which sees some players paid far more than others. The first to be impacted by the (apparently named) ‘Ronaldo Rule’ is David de Gea, whose £375 000 a week deal runs out in the summer.

The Spaniard will be offered a ‘take it or leave it’ deal which will see him fall under the £200 000 a week mark. Can this really work? I mean 30 years ago you might have found players who would just be happy to stick a United shirt on, but today? Perhaps Real Madrid have that type of fabled allure, but agents and players don’t give a toss, they’re just out there finding the best money deals. According to the daily transfer gossip, United are after some big players Joao Felix, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice amongst them. Are they gonna land anyone of that ilk for that dosh?

Ace Joao Felix I’d be really impressed and supportive of a policy like that if it could work in the current environment. It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out! As for the trials and tribulations at Chelsea… My God we’re shiiiiite. Look, I believe Graham Potter should be given time, at least to the end of the season. He’s only been in charge of 16 games. But the reality is, there’s been zero improvement so far and there’s a lot of negativity around the Bridge. The Blues have got an unprecedented injury list, but there just cannot be any excuse for the pathetic showing at the Etihad on Sunday.

Rudderless, no commitment… just looked like a reserve side being beaten up by a much changed but still purring Man City. Really strange as the league encounter a few days earlier could have gone either way? 23' Mahrez ⚽️

30' Alvarez ⚽️

38' Foden ⚽️

85' Mahrez ⚽️



Highlights of our huge win in the FA Cup! 📺 pic.twitter.com/OExNtx8WUp — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 9, 2023 Anyway, that’s the life of the modern day Chelsea fan, one year [email protected], next year European Champions, next year kak, following year Champions of England. Behind the scenes Todd Boehly is piecing together an elite management team and buying up brilliant youngsters from all over the world.