Hello my good football people… it’s Valentine’s Day and I’m gonna try and splatter a bit of love here and there. Firstly, I don’t generally say negative things just because I dislike most clubs except my own. I’m critical of much that’s going on at the Bridge, not least the insane amounts of cash being splashed and that looks like it’ll continue into the next window, with Christopher Nkunku a done deal and an additional defender and midfielder on the cards. I try to stick to the facts or at least what I believe.

Saying that, I’ve been taking the piss out of Liverpool, but that’s on the banter front. You know, counteracting the most boastful fans in the history of the game (when they finally came out of 30 years retirement). 🚨 Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea - HERE WE GO! ✅✍️



He will join in June 2023.



(Source: @FabrizioRomano) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 28, 2022 But it must be difficult to fall so hard especially when there’s no credible explanation. So guys, take my hand, come and get a hug. Its turbulent times and despite the Fenway Group not receiving a decent offer (all the big buck boys are lining up for Man Utd) there’s frantic shit going on behind the scenes to put things right. in a Freefall: Liverpool's Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson If you are to believe the latest gossip, Jurgen Klopp is being lined up for Real Madrid with Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander Arnold, and Darwin Nunez being sighted as potential sales ahead of a rebuild.

Taking it a step further. If Carlo Ancelotti leaves the Spanish giants and Chelsea are still seen as going sideways with Graham Potter, we could see a return to SW London for the Italian ex. Elsewhere, after Spurs did their North London rivals a big one by beating City last week, really lovely of them, they went back to ‘Spursy’ and got smashed by Leicester! Full-time at the King Power Stadium. pic.twitter.com/sBGMASOhxJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 11, 2023 Sorry guys, again, hugs available. You just have to accept that despite a few exciting moments and a glimmer of hope now and then, its unlikely things will change (unless Daniel Levy gets into bed with Qatar!).

I also have to show some love to United today… shame man, they’ve been out of the conversation for so long, but are parading with their chests out as it appears they’re in a beautiful new relationship with sadomasochist Eric Ten Hag who’s finally started to turn things around! Looking up: Utd’s Erik ten Hag So sweet… As for Arsenal I’ve been saying it all along and y’all been mocking me… from odds-on title favourites to “oh sh!t what’s happening”.

It must feel like they’re being cheated on? They may still do it, but the reinvigorated Emirates returned to ‘Highbury Library’ status on Saturday as a brilliant Brentford performance drained belief out of the fans (and players). Wait for that roar 😍@safetyculturehq pic.twitter.com/PpudD9Kecx — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 11, 2023 Have to say though, up until a couple of weeks ago, the Gunners have been playing superb (winning) football and it’s been lovely to watch. Guess that leaves City! A look at the Top 1⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/bnbFFtPx4O — Premier League (@premierleague) February 14, 2023 I like Pep Guardiola and generally over the last few years they’ve been streets ahead of everyone. They’re the ‘blesser’ of the traditional ‘top six’, always a trophy by their side, but no one cares because it’s all superficial. That sentiment amplified last week with details regarding accusations of cheating, with over 100 counts of financial rule breaking over the last few years.