Hello my good people, here’s hoping 2023 brings better times for us all! Of course I have to kick off by paying respects to footballing legend Pele, who died last week following a long and difficult battle against cancer.

From a football perspective, it’s quite ironic that as the Cristiano Ronaldo/Lionel Messi debate seems to have shifted in favour of the lil’ Argentinian, plenty of footage is flying around reminding us of the brilliance of Pele. My dad was lucky enough to watch the Brazilian live in the 60s and always talked about how advanced he was for his time. There’s absolutely no doubt he was.

I only got to watch the ‘king’ in later years, during his time with Brazil, Santos and eventually when he cashed in with New York Cosmos. Yeah, brilliant player. Beautiful, kind human being as well and deserving of worldwide recognition. Not to take anything away from the great man, but again, from a football debate perspective it’s often been asked; how well he would have done in today’s game? I’m not sure that’s a fair question? I mean, in the 90s, my little Eriksson phone was phenomenal, today, absolutely useless.

The quality of training, defending, athleticism, tactics, facilities etc has advanced so much since Pele’s days. Transport him age 25 into the Premier League and he probably wouldn’t have shone as bright. However, had he been born and raised in the ‘modern’ game, I believe he’d definitely be up with the best in the world. RIP Pele! Back to the Premier League and can it be happening? “What” you ask? Arsenal seriously going on to win it?

Well, after the weirdness of a month in Qatar it does feel like it’s business as usual and we’ve just slotted straight back into it. For those of us (Chelsea, United and Spurs in particular) who really don’t like the Gunners, hope has really been pinned on Manchester City to stop Mikel Arteta’s process becoming a successful reality. Stop them: Arsenal boss Arteta Newcastle are doing great but you can’t see them challenging by May, United could be eight points behind if they win their game in hand, but just don’t look the part and the rest are fighting it out for a top-four finish. City (seven points off the top) aren’t quite themselves?

Dropping points again, this time at home against Everton who’ve won just three out of 17 this season. For the haters out there (like me) City winning the league doesn’t really matter. People generally don’t care, it’s expected. They just provide security when your own team ain’t good enough to do it themselves, they help to make sure Arsenal, United, Liverpool or Chelsea don’t win it. That’s their purpose. There’s a long way to go, and I’m trying not to spew out cliché’s, but anything can happen.