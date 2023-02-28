Hello my good football people… just gonna kick off with a comment or two about the impending sale of Man Utd. For the last 20 years or so, the Stretford End have been belting out a favourite song: “Hollow, hollow, hollow, Chelsea's success is f*****g hollow, all that money you took, from that big Russian crook, and you'll never win﻿ three in a row”.

And I get it, the Blues haven’t won three in a row and the obscene amounts of money pumped into the Premier League, (Roman Abramovich being a trailblazer) has, in my opinion, taken the soul of out of the game. Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich But the truth is, there’s real double standard regarding this banter. Why is the success not hollow for United since the Glazers took over in 2005? I mean, they’ve spent over £2bn on players, it’s hardly an academy driven fairytale. Not only that but are the Glazers not crooks as well? Even worse, leaching money out of the club itself, huge numbers, after buying it on borrowed money? Yeah, exactly “big yanky crooks” and now?

Man United’s Sir Alex Ferguson and Glazer family With the likelihood of Qatar, Jim Ratcliff or some other super wealthy consortium taking over, do United fans still really believe they’re still different because of distant history? What’s the difference? Newcastle, City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs and the rest are generally owned by billionaire’s or multi-billion net worth consortiums, well, except for Brentford. When will the “we’re better than you” fantasy die off? In fact, let’s be real here, the way it’s going, it’s not difficult to imagine an American NFL-style Super League in the next decade, with no relegation or promotion, just a self-contained bunch of 20 super-clubs, all owned and run by various corrupt billionaires or state backed entities.

It’s sh!t as it is, a lottery, you just hope your club gets backing from a group that knows what they’re doing and doesn’t simply drain the asset. Like it or not, football has “evolved” into this and we’re all the same. But of course massive investment into a club doesn’t spell immediate success! Lame excuse: Graham Potter Unbelievably, despite the obvious factors, Chelsea got undone again on Sunday with about half a billion pounds worth of players! As ya’ll know, I believe Graham Potter should be given time, however he’s making my argument very difficult. After the miserable loss at Spurs he said: “The players were there on the pitch (no sh!t Sherlock).

“They gave it everything (no they f****** didn’t, there was no urgency and little commitment), the goals made it difficult for us (oh my word… yes, Graham if you don’t score any and concede two it’s gonna be f******* difficult). Also taking of Joao Felix (arguably our liveliest player)… Chelsea ace: Joao Felix Anyyyywaaaaay. On to brighter news (for some). I’m probably getting a bit soft in my old age, but this Erik ten frikkin Hag geezer is pretty good!