I honestly didn’t know where to look when the referee in the Italy game had to tell Bongi Mbonambi that he’s not going to tolerate him telling the official to ref the game the same for both sides. If ever there was any evidence that Rassie Erasmus’s bad behaviour (in my books) is spilling onto the field, it was that.

I don’t mean to sound like a judgmental prick who hasn’t done anything wrong in his life - I’m flawed just like the person next to me. But when you represent your country and you do so in a leadership role, I do expect you to adhere to certain standards - the highest standards at that. Otherwise, those under your leadership will follow suit. And that’s why I was actually embarrassed when Bongi addressed the referee last week.

Disrespectful: Bongi Mbonambi To be brutally honest, I reckon that was the final straw for me for these Springboks under Rassie and his management team. Disrespectful of the match officials off the field, now on it, rumours of recreational drug use that had to be squashed by the coach, yet to be proven rumours of extra-marital affairs within the camp… all of that under this management. So suur is my bek that I won’t even mind them losing to England. I would actually welcome it to be brutally honest. In fact, I want this term under these leaders to be over.

Former captain John Smit put it nicely on BBC’s Rugby Union Daily podcast, saying: “It’s hard to defend him [Rassie Erasmus]. The way he has approached this is not right. “Are you telling me Rassie is the only coach frustrated by a call that has gone the wrong way? “Something has to be done. A line that has to be drawn, and he is making it difficult for his team. It’s made the Boks, as a rugby team, so easy to dislike”.

So easy to dislike the Boks. I know. Yesterday, it was also revealed that referees are now skrikkerig of officiating matches involving the Springboks because of abuse suffered not only by them but their families also. Nee man ouens, I don’t think this is the image a world champion team should present. But once this term is done, what then?

What’s next for South African rugby? I’m afraid it will be a continuation of the same tactics - maybe not the same refereeing attacks, but more of the same and possibly even worse. From where I’m sitting Mzwandile Stick is the obvious replacement for Jacques Nienaber as head coach at the end of next year’s World Cup. Stick has been there and has been waiting in the wings under Rassie.

Coach: Mzwandile Stick Like Nienaber’s appointment, though, that will be another bad move by SA Rugby. I do believe that we need an experienced head coach at the highest level. It was easy for Rassie to continue calling the shots after the World Cup, because Nienaber was doing the job for the first time ever.

That’s why we Rassie has to go. South Africa can no longer have a director of rugby playing national-team coach. It’s one or the other. The director can oversee the overall project and have a guideline as to what he wants to see from ALL the teams in SA and keep the coaches to it. How they select their team and how they go about achieving the parameters set out by said director should be up to the mentor.

If he does not perform, then daar is die deur. And that’s what is missing at the Boks at the moment. Accountability for on-field results also. Is Rassie to blame or Jacques? But never can one person have such power again. Therefore, you need an experienced head coach - not an experienced assistant coach. We need a head coach who has coached at the highest domestic level.

When I say highest domestic level I talk about a franchise team, not provincial teams for example Western Province and the Blue Bulls - I’m talking Stormers, Bulls, Lions, Sharks or dare I say even the Cheetahs. I’d like to see one of the franchise coaches be promoted. My choice would be a guy like John Dobson - simply for what he’s been doing in the Western Cape over the last few years. Give him the job: John Dobson How he has transformed the team into a running unit again and how he understands what makes people tick.

I see no reason why Stick can’t then take charge of the Cape franchise - to gain head coaching experience at franchise level with the view of taking over after Dobson. When you look at a new director, I’d consider someone like Jake White. Jake White He’s a well-respected coach across all age-group levels and have coached the Springboks before.