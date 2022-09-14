It was busy in Cape Town this week. Sports took over as the city hosted the All Sport Expo, Rugby Sevens and Cape Town City made their first ever appearance in the CAF Champions League. It was a moment to remember for the Mother City, it was a special moment for Cape Town City and of course a special moment for young Taahir Goedeman.

Things didn’t go as planned for the Blitzboks at the DHL Stadium, but it still was magical seeing so many people from around the world gathered at the 2010 World Cup venue again. City had to move their fixture to Athlone Stadium, which is never a bad alternative venue for the club’s historic occasion. BATTLE: City taking on AS Otoho I expected the attendance numbers to be a little bit higher to witness the special moment when the club that promised the city a contender.

Here they were now about to put the city on the African map, but that wasn’t enough motivation for the Cape’s football community to show their support. The game was “closer” to the people and the Nyanga LFA, where City are members is a walk away. I know this because I used to walk to Athlone Stadium from Gugulethu in groups. Surely this was an opportunity for the LFA and perhaps other LFAs to join hands and show their support to one of their own?

NEW CHALLENGE: Eric Tinkler And guess what? It was a local youngster, Goedeman, who wrote his name in the history books of this young club this past weekend against Congo Brazzaville’s AS Otoho. It could have been anyone else, but the football gods chose young Goedeman to be the one the Citizens history books as the first scorer for the club in the Champions League. As Eminem said in his hit song Lose Yourself from the move 8 Mile: “The moment, you own it, you better never let it go. You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow, this opportunity comes once in a lifetime.”

The movie is sort of based on and inspired by Em’s journey from battle rapper in the streets of home city Detroit to global superstar after finally getting a huge record deal by winning a rap competition. Wholesome content ❤️



Balla with our first ever goal in the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL🏆 pic.twitter.com/JKn6FnT8B1 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 12, 2022 That’s the beauty of sport, specifically football, soccer, futbol, diski or whatever you call it in your kasi or language, it can take one moment to take you to the next level! A fitting tribute to the rising star’s moment as it was also his first goal for the club, which makes this whole occasion that much more special for the youngster that has already proven he can handle the big dogs in the PSL.

The youngster adds a different dynamic and energy to the Citizen’s midfield. It’s also full proof of the work being done in City’s development structures, that they are capable of producing top players. There’s still a lot of history to be made in the reverse fixture, against the Congolese outfit when they visit this Sunday. This finish from Ashley Nel against our noisy neighbours 🔥#DStvDiskiChallenge pic.twitter.com/GSLmVX6WVJ — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 11, 2022 Coach Eric Tinkler told my colleague Herman Gibbs that he wants his side to try and score an away goal. Somebody’s got to score that goal, which will be City’s first away goal in the competition.

Away goals still count in this competition, and although 2-0 is not that much of a lead, the Citizens can afford to take some risks in Brazzaville. An early goal will without a doubt put their opponents under pressure. City defenders must be wary of the potential of a crazy decision going against them. Although they have to go out there to fight, they will have to make extra sure they don’t give the referee a reason to blow against them. We have all excepted the fact that CAF officials lean make shocking decisions that are very suspect and can seem influenced at times, so City must not try to test the ref's patience.