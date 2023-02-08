Hello my good football people…. hahahahahaha and then came Enzo Fernandez! My word, you jealous knobends must be staining your onnerbroekies with hatred and frustration! Todd ‘The Toddfather’ Boehly doesn’t give a f***! Roman who?

Naaah, it’s crazy, but with every endorphin swilling “here we go” moment on Fabrizio Romano’s twitter feed (as deal after deal was signed) came increasing anxiety… can this actually work or is it a crazy gamble? The Chelsea boss came in with some unusual ideas, like a ‘North v South’ annual match to raise money. They sneered, they said he didn’t understand the English game, but then he poked a hole in Uefa’s fair play rules and smashed the transfer market. Chelsea signings since Todd Boehly took charge 👀![CDATA[]]>🤑 pic.twitter.com/RjuNc4GH25 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 3, 2023 Is he actually a genius or a megalomaniac who (like the Americans in Afghanistan) went in with a brash bang, got beaten up and ran away leaving things worse than they ever were? You’d imagine, given the huge numbers invested in buying the club (and the 10 year no dividends clause) that the probable end-game has been meticulously analysed and it looks favourable from a financial perspective, which, after all, is all that matters to the financing consortium.

However, as we all know “football’s a funny old game” and despite every conceivable angle being scrutinized, every number crunched, Stevenage FC can beat Newcastle, if you know what I mean. Anyway, never a dull moment supporting the Blues. If Chelsea implode and end up in the third division, guess what I’m gonna do? Still support my club… what kind of question is that? Boosted: Sean Dyche Back to the weekend and I was so happy for Everton and so sorry for Frank Lampard. We all know what can happen with a change of coach and Sean Dyche couldn’t have hoped for a bigger start. There’s many styles of management, ranging from the philosophical (Pep Guardiola) to the relaxed (Graham Potter) to the over-animated (Mikel Arteta)… Dyche just scares the sh!t out of his players! And it showed… it was the first time in a long time that I saw a bit of fight and commitment and they got their reward.

My real joy of course was Arsenal getting beaten! As ya’ll know I have a deep rooted dislike of the Gunners and it was beautiful to see them brought down to earth. It should have meant their lead reduced to two points had it not (ironically) been for an upgraded Spurs performance against the champions. How bitterly disappointing that was. City travel to the Emirates in eight days which would have presented the opportunity to go top had they done the business on Sunday.