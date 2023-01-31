Hello my good football people… before we go anywhere today, just wanna say a few words regarding Chelsea’s ridiculous spending this window. I’m getting so much bullsh!t banter…

Firstly, y’all ignore the facts because you’re angry that you went along with the “Roman Abramovich gone, money gone” narrative. You also thought (given unjust government sanctions) that the club would be liquidised and most recently laughed at new owner Todd Boehly because “he hasn’t got a clue about how football works”. Meanwhile, the clever Yank and his team found a loophole in the Fair Play rules and have exploited it to assemble some of the best young players in the world… the future looks VERY bright for the ‘Blues’.

FIFA's Global Transfer Report has revealed that English soccer clubs have spent over $2billion on new signings in 2022 for the first time ever. — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 26, 2023 Just on that loophole, in the last seven months, Mykhaylo Mudryk has signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract, while Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana both signed for six-and-a-half years, Noni Madueke for seven and a half, Wesley Fofana for seven, Marc Cucurella for six and Raheem Sterling for five. This is all fine within Uefa rules and they have confirmed that they won’t be retroactively applying the upcoming changes (five-year limit on contracts). Signing players on these lengthy terms enables the club to spread the cost of a player’s transfer fee over the length of their contracts when submitting their annual accounts, and these are the figures that feed into FFP calculations. So who’s laughing now?

It’s unlikely Chelsea will make Champions League football next year and the revenue that comes with it, but there’s no doubt i.e. Mudryk turning down Arsenal (who were offering the same deal) to join Chelsea, that the roadmap moving forward is an extremely exciting one. One that these young talents are happy to buy into. The consortium that owns Chelsea agreed not to take dividends out of club profits for 10 years. They’re going balls-to-the-wall with the belief that Chelsea will be (within those 10 years) one of the (consistently) most successful clubs in the world, with the value and profits that go with it. This ain’t Feinberg propaganda, you can see it all happening in front of you! So read it and weep suckers…Football’s coming home! Hahaha. Ok jokes aside and onto the FA Cup this weekend… no shocks, but a couple of results that I was really pleased to see.

Nathan Ake on his weak foot 👏



Man City take the lead against Arsenal.#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/FjJ3u3KZQY — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 27, 2023 Arsenal appear to be storming their way to the title, but are now out of both domestic cups. Given the reduction in fixtures moving forward could be a good thing for them, but the idea that they’re the best thing since the ‘Invincibles’ is of course premature. And the new wave of Arsenal supporters trying to dominate the banter really gets on my tits. They haven’t won anything yet, but in that pompous Arsenal manner, feel entitled to lecture us on how the game should be played. Yeah sit down for 10 minutes and shut the f*** up. It was the same (up until this season) with the Scousers.

You love to see it: Liverpool just can’t get it together Jeeez, never seen a set of supporters as loud as that following (what was admittedly) a couple of great seasons. But now what, responding to their frustration by dishing out dangerous tackles throughout the game? They were deservedly knocked out the cup by Brighton? It’s sh!!!te and it ain’t getting any better. I mean hoping to revive things with players like Darwin Nunez and Cody Kak-po? Guys, you gotta learn to hold it down a bit. Not that I’m suggesting good times shouldn’t be celebrated but there’s a certain edge of arrogance that doesn’t sit quite right (not including the old school supporters). The #PL is back this weekend 😍 pic.twitter.com/bpYEA4CXR7 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 30, 2023 Anyway, back to the Premier League this weekend and I’m looking forward to Sunday when Man City travel to Spurs. Just hoping Pep Guardiola grabs all three and keeps the pressure building at the top.