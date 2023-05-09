Hello my good football people, trust you’re doing good! Kicking off with a couple of comments about Sam Allardyce. Yes, he really is a bit of a punch-bag when it comes to piss-taking, yes he is the caricature of a pie-guzzling, authoritarian, old-school northern coach and yes, I wouldn’t want him anywhere near my club.

But, you have to admire what he does and how he does it and he’s the potential superhero hired to save Leeds United from relegation. 𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝗹 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗺![CDATA[]]>𝗲: #LUFCU21 set up a PL2 play-off final clash against Nottingham Forest, after defeating Aston Villa 2-1 at Elland Road — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 8, 2023 After recently conceding five against Palace, six at home to Liverpool and four at Bournemouth, Saturday’s trip to the Etihad could have been a massacre, but it wasn’t, in the end just a goal separated the sides and despite the loss, some fight, pride and motivation will have been re-established into the side. How does he do it? Well, during his first press conference since being appointed there were clues. He made a couple of bold statements: “There’s nobody ahead of me, not Klopp, not Pep, not Arteta”.

What. A. Weekend. pic.twitter.com/qTlm8DVLGH — Premier League (@premierleague) May 9, 2023 Of course the likes of Jamie Carragher and every other ‘pundit’ ridiculed him for it, but it was a simple tactic, he was deflecting the pressure off his players. Nothing hugely sophisticated, but something that had an immediate effect. A little known fact about ‘Big Sam’ is that his training and tactical methodology was revolutionary in the English game. Most attribute that kind of billing to the likes of Arsene Wenger, but Allardyce (who returned to England after a playing stint in the USA with Tampa Bay Rowdies) had seen the benefits of extra staff like masseurs, nutritionists and psychiatrists.

Most eye-opening of all for him was their emphasis on statistics and analysis. After Manchester United visited the Reebok, Sir Alex Ferguson was apparently taken aback by the number of “boffins” sitting at computers while he shared a bottle of wine with the Bolton boss. Legend: Sir Alex Ferguson He’s had up’s and down’s in his career and he’s not the most sophisticated gaffer on the block, Jose Mourinho once said Allardyce coached “football from the 19th century”. But be sure of one thing, he’s no mug and that’s why he’s been hired with (now) three games to go to save Leeds. With Newcastle, Spurs and West Ham ahead of them it won’t be easy, but I reckon they might just do it!

Liverpool fans booing the national anthem before kick off pic.twitter.com/3tfyJqXZR6 — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 6, 2023 Off the pitch and a couple of people asked me why Liverpool fans drowned out the national anthem on Saturday with boos and whistles as it was played ahead of all league games in celebration of the King’s coronation. The Anfield faithful have a history of opposition to the establishment. The conservative government was (rightly so) partly blamed for the decline of the city and the anger towards them really picked up in the 80s. Government’s handling of the Hillsborough disaster and the associated tabloid press coverage further entrenched the sentiment.

Last week (during the game against Fulham) fans sang: “You can stick your coronation up your arse”. Bad Blood: Liverpool fan As for the pomp and ceremony displayed at the royal celebration during the current cost of living crisis and labour disputes, you can understand the emotion. Well, back to the football and the other end of the table…