It’s been a busy week at Ikamva with the club unveiling their new signings and playing some friendly matches. The Urban Warriors have put together a squad packed with experience and the energy of youth.

The Motsepe Foundation Championship is a hard league to really difficult league to analyse, but what Spurs has in their squad should be enough to give them a chance at promotion. It’s been a really tough past few years filled with heartbreak with the club coming close to a return to the top flight on a few occasions. YOUTHFUL ENEERGY: Boitumelo Radiopane With five weeks left before the kick-off of the inaugural campaign under the Motsepe Foundation’s sponsorship.

They will start the campaign Protea Callies away from home on 3 September, and then on the 10th away newly-promoted Magesi. They’ve been keeping busy with a bunch of friendlies testing the squad and combinations against some of the Mother City’s LFA and top flight teams. They beat a Gugs Invitational Selection 7-0 and also faced Cape Town City against whom they lost 3-2.