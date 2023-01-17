Hello my good football people, hoping you’re all managing post-festive… there’s plenty who ain’t across in the Premier League. The ridiculous money at stake increasingly amplifying the pressure for success and for the likes of Liverpool, Everton, Spurs and Chelsea, things are looking properly difficult. Conversely, punching above their weight, the likes of Newcastle, Fulham and Brentford are giving incredible value to shareholders and fans.

I say shareholders, ’cos that’s what it is right? A business… let’s not fool ourselves, the brigade of billionaire owners don’t give a sh!t about football or fans, it’s all about the revenue. Good morning, Bees ❤🐝 pic.twitter.com/zH4OJKybJX — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 15, 2023 On that note, the reaction from Tottenham fans (following reports of a possible big money investment deal with Qatar) has been interesting! “Enough is enough, if Spurs take Qatari cash we’re walking.” The narrative is just stupid… so Russian and Qatari cash is bad, while Saudi, English and American are ok?

Anyway, Tottenham boss Daniel Levy won’t miss a couple of ‘woke’ fans as long as there’s a season ticket waiting list and TV revenue fuelling the coffers. Everton’s board, meanwhile, are experiencing threats that have needed to be taken a bit more seriously. They’ve been advised not to attend games following death threats. Fans already tried to attack board members at Goodison last week. No one can quite understand what’s gone wrong at Liverpool?

It’s all gone wrong: Liverpool's Andrew Robertson “Ageing squad… over worked.. new signings needed… Jurgen Klopp has lost the changing room, whatever it is, the heady heights of recent times look a distant memory. On the banter front, it has to be said; “Ten Hag has spent £200 million and is already 10 points above Klopp, who has spent £985 million”. Talking about stupid spending…. Chelsea have the worst form in the league and it doesn’t look like it’s getting any better. I support Graham Potter, he’s missing 10 first team players and his makeshift sides just aren’t connecting.

Horror run: Graham Potter There seems to be a lack of commitment running through the current side, which was made that much more obvious by the 110 percent performance (before his stupid red) by new signing Joao Felix at Fulham on Thursday. As they say these days it’s a “process” and this season has gone, but given the recruitment on and off the field I like what I’m seeing. The hijacking of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Arsenal (concluded on Saturday) just another example of the ambition at the Bridge. One to consider for your @OfficialFPL teams! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zgoZruk5CU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 16, 2023 Onto the weekend and despite what most perceive an offside goal (Marcus Rashford interfered with play and nicked the ball), United really are showing improvement under Ten Hag.

They weren’t great against City but what is clear is the team and work ethic being installed in the side. I was hoping ‘Citeh’ would grab all three and increase the pressure on Arsenal, but as it stands, the Gunners are eight clear and buzzing! The Gooners’ dominance over Spurs was embarrassing and despite my continuous noise about them not having the balls (or squad) to do it. You have to take ’em seriously. Man City were the only team in the top four to lose this weekend 👀 pic.twitter.com/REZHqtaoof — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 16, 2023 It’s crazy how it all chops and changes year in year out. I mean West Ham have been brilliant over the last couple of seasons and complete sh!te at the moment? How does that happen? And when City binned Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling for Erling Haaland, after a few weeks it looked like it was all over for the rest of us… they’re actually worse than they’ve been for years.