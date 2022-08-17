What did I say? Didn’t I tell you guys not to take Stellenbosch lightly? There’s something special cooking out there in the Winelands and Cape Town City will find out the hard way.

This past Saturday morning, upon my arrival in Jozi, I tweeted: “Mabhakaniya (Orlando Pirates and fans), ask Mamelodi Sundowns about Stellenbosch. That’s all I’m gonna say right now okay! Just ask Sundowns about Stellies! In fact, I’m begging you to! Go ahead!” This was my dare to the Pirates faithful to ask Sundowns, so that they could be told about how Stellies stole four points from them last season. RIVALRY: CT City v Stellenbosch The Brazilians were near unstoppable that whole year, losing only three matches and one of those against Stellies at Loftus Versfeld.

This is not a team to play with, they were also very stingy at home last season conceding only 13 goals, especially when the fans were finally allowed following their Covid-hit launch of their then newly-revamped home. Kaizer Chiefs didn’t know what hit them there last season, they were amongst some of the victims that got hurt there. They sent another strong message to the rest of the league this past week, that things will be difficult at what coach Steve Barker described as “a house, but they didn’t have the furniture in the house, so it wasn’t a home”.

BOLD: Stellies coach Steve Barker He added: “Our supporters were the furniture that needed to come into the house to make into a home.” All eyes are generally on City as the province’s bigger newsmaker, but Stellies have gone about their business quite well too. The difference is that they’ve done it under the radar. Barker said as a guest on Diski Nites at the time: “The little brother grows up sometimes quick and can challenge the big brother.

“It’s good for us to create that rivalry, that derby feel because I think it’s important. We know each other well, the players know each other well, even the staff have played games against each other where they are leading on that side of things. WORRIED: City boss Tinkler “We want to win a football match, they want to win a football match. I think it’s important to create that atmosphere in Cape Town to create something special.” They did the double against City last season, to separate themselves from the Citizens in head-to-head stats so far since the rivalry was first played in 2019, when Stellies were promoted as NFD champions.

It’s currently four wins against City’s two, with goals scored overall sitting at 8-4 with Stellies ahead there too. In this campaign, they started with a 0-0 draw against the unpredictable Marumo Gallants away and returned home to the Danie Craven Stadium for back-to-back fixtures against the league’s other headline hoggers, Orlando Pirates and Royal AM. Get a little bit more familiar with the Derby Without A Name - CT City vs Stellenbosch https://t.co/KCIfZuP4cV via @YouTube — #GutenMorgenAFRI⚽️A // 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇩![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🎙![CDATA[]]>📳![CDATA[]]>🥪❤☕ (@umjaka) August 17, 2022 They were in for a surprise as they were welcomed by a feisty 19-year-old named Oshwin Andries.

The youngster was called up to the senior team from the reserves and thrown straight into the big game against Pirates for his Premiership debut. He ended the match with the Man of the Match trophy in his hands, dedicating the award to his people in the local communities of Stellies. In the next game against Royal AM, he was on the scoresheet, following a powerful run that saw him cut straight through into his opponents’ box to finish a move he had started from the back.

We’re talking all things @CapeTownCityFC & @StellenboschFC #thederbywithoutaname ☀️ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/pXSLFa8oKu — #GutenMorgenAFRI⚽️A // 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇩![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🎙![CDATA[]]>📳![CDATA[]]>🥪❤☕ (@umjaka) August 17, 2022 It ended 3-1 in favour of the men in maroon and gold, or is gold and deep red like wine? Whatever colour they were in, they made a huge statement, that teams must expect to be punished by the “other” team from the Cape, if they don’t have their story straight. A nice save for my social media reputation by Barker’s ouens, otherwise I might have had to apologise to the Bucs faithful on Twitter that evening. I’d previously said that Stellies weren’t just brave by letting go of their star and veteran players ahead of this new season.

There was no drama, ouens transferred to new clubs and some were released for different reasons. Remember when I told you guys to look out for Antonio Van Wyk and Fuad Johnson, who I’ve come to find out have left for La Masia in Jozi. Well, Van Wyk is looking like he might have that breakout campaign this year. That extra Bafana Bafana experience seems to have spurred the exciting attacking midfielder on.

I like what guys like Fawaaz Basadien and Sibongiseni Mthethwa bring to this team. They have that thing that only players who have gone the NFD route to big time have. There’s a fair share of concerns behind them. Things will need to change there in the communication and trust department between the centrebacks and current goalkeeper Sage Stephens, as a matter of urgency! Otherwise Cape Town City will have something they can exploit against their former keeper on Saturday in the Weskaap derby that doesn’t have a name.

The Citizens desperately need a few wins on the board to pick themselves up from what has been a truly shocking start of three straight losses at home and away, which is the worst record in the league before last night’s match against Maritzburg United. Tinkler has made a rallying call to fans to pack the stadium and add their voice and make this match has a special place on the SA football calendar. The former Bafana Bafana midfielder says: “Covid was hard, especially because all they [the players] could hear was my voice.