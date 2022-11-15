Hello good people… and here we are, WORLD CUP 2022! Still feels surreal and stupid, but it doesn’t matter what I or we or the world outside of Fifa is feeling, it’s football in the desert for the next month!

Look, there’s no doubt it’s gonna be a tournament run with military precision and there’ll be no scenes of German and English fans tanked up with larger throwing chairs at each other, which I guess is a good thing… However, we’re gonna be left with a ‘football tourist’, corporate [email protected] in super 4k devoid of football ‘soul’! I posted a video on Twitter last week of a grandstand that had a colour monitor in-between every two seats. I think that probably symbolizes what’s in store.

FFS pic.twitter.com/9yH5PxuNME — Nick Feinberg (@thehonestnick) November 11, 2022 A passionless (at least off the field) tournament that has served the Qatari purpose (a window for the world to see what an incredible destination it is for travel and business) and the Fifa/sponsor agenda ($$$). Stadiums full of wealthy travellers who, on another day, will be taking moonlit camel excursions to man-made oasis’s just outside the city. It’s been great watching ‘Fifa Uncovered’ on Netflix. Released two weeks before Qatar 2022. Really well put together and well worth the time to understand the inner workings of Fifa, the criminal organisation and how a country like Qatar beat the likes of Russia, England and the USA, getting the nod for 2022, with no football history and zero infrastructure.

Even Jurgen Klopp commented on it pre-match last week with a raised eyebrow! Anyway, as they say, it is what it is and here we are. As mentioned last week, for some of us the break actually comes at a good time! It’s a chance to reset and boy do Chelsea need it! It’s freefall at the moment and the brake cable has snapped…

The Qatar tournament allows the likes of Ben Chillwell, N’Golo Kante and Reece James to recover fully from injury. Players that have been sorely missed. At the other end, it must be so frustrating for Arsenal. Going into the traditional Christmas period at the top of the league. Will the postponement in play affect rhythm and momentum? Or will the unprecedented break take some pressure off and allow Mikel Arteta and the board time to concentrate on a couple of big money recruits to bolster a proper push for the title?

Not ready: Arsenal need more star names to fight for title On the subject of Arsenal, I was browsing around and came across the following; “I’m a United fan, and I’m absolutely delighted to see Arsenal challenging and doing well. They have since Arsene Wenger joined always aspired to play entertaining football whilst not being the team that outspends everyone else (yes… unlike my team)”. What’s not to like? My word, people are so f******g nice these days. If I supported United and am in a battle for a top 4 finish, I’d hate to see the Gunners doing so well? There’s a difference I guess from respecting what a coach and his/her team are doing and liking it. I’m exactly that, hate Arsenal, hate Arteta, but have to say, man’s doing a great job. Its funny though, I look at the Gooners as Man City’s kid brother. Big bro (Pep Guardiola) showed them the way, similar style, but an immature squad. I still maintain that (unless they seriously spend in January) Arsenal (ironically) will do a Spurs before May.