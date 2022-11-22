HELLO good people… I hope you’re managing to feel a bit of excitement for this weird World Cup? It really is the ultimate illustration of how football has been ripped from the ‘people’ and handed over to gluttonous pigs who’ve stripped the soul out of the game.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo On the face of it, beautiful stadiums, pristine pitches and military detail in the organisation, but (for me) it just doesn’t feel right. I hope I’m wrong and as with some big tournaments, opening group games can be turgid affairs… As the rounds progress the excitement starts ramping up. But I’ll be surprised if we get to witness the emotions usually stirred by the planet’s biggest event.

Given the cost of attending Qatar 2022, ‘proper’ fans have generally been locked out. However, with ticket sales around the 3 million mark, there’s been no shortage of takers, with Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany top of the booking list. Beer ban: regular fans screwed Further to this, quarter of a million hospitality packages have been sold… if you want one of these air-conditioned, free alcohol experiences at a semi or the final, you’ll need to dish out an eye watering £29 000 (R600 000) per head! I mention the alcohol because of the last minute U-turn regarding availability on match day for the not so rich around the stadium. I’m totally respectful of the religious beliefs of others, but surely they should ban it in the hospitality areas as well?

Either way, the timing of the ban was probably made after ticket sales had been secured and has left Fifa in a huge muddle with Budweiser in a sponsorship contract worth close to £100-million. That part actually pleases me! Back to the ‘fans’ and there’s a wide range of accommodation, ranging from 7-star luxury hotels, to cabins on docked ocean liners. The most startling sight, however, was what looked like a refugee camp. Large areas of sand cut out about three meters deep and flattened. Here we go: Ecuador fans celebrate victory over hosts On top, hundreds of prefabricated boxes containing a toilet and bed! These temporary en-suite portacabins cater for one or two people and are available at around £170 per night (R3500).

It’s been estimated that the cost of supporting your team all the way to the final could be more than £15,000 (R300 000) at the low end! Look, I’m not part of the seemingly racist media brigade who strive to bash Qatar wherever they can. Yes there’s issues (bigger than supporter experience), but this applies to every country that has been ‘awarded’ the World Cup in various degrees. From a football perspective, I just want to spend a month enjoying a great spectacle and am hoping that’s what we all get. Will the paid puppet fans create an atmosphere?

Naaah. It was so funny watching a reporter approach a large group of Spanish fans in team-shirts and scarves, flying red and yellow flags (they were all obviously Qataris). It was like something out of Monty Python. They looked at each other and timidly started chanting “Espano, Espanol, Espanol”, FFS J. l guess the opener (Qatar v Equador) shouldn’t be an indicator of what we are about to receive. Jeeez, I felt sorry for the host side, so much pressure, 6–months of training together and they were absolutely terrible.