Hello my good football people… Look I don’t wanna keep going on about it, but when the Arsenal were eight points clear and I said: “I can’t see them winning it” y’all said I’m stupid. Now what? Would you bet on them becoming Premier League Champions?

So there I was on Wednesday night, TV on Dortmund v Chelsea, phone streaming Arsenal v City. I just couldn’t bear the idea of missing what was the biggest game of the season. And it didn’t disappoint! No-hopers: Arsenal were bullied by champions Man city Arsenal were decent in the first half and held their own, but then Mikel Arteta’s boss tweaked City in the second and it was curtains. It was simple, continue to shut down Martin Odegaard, exploit the struggling Takehiro Tomiyasu, stick Bernardo Silva wide and allow Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan to run the midfield. They stepped it up a gear and always looked like taking the points.

Arsenal ace: Martin Odegaard As it was, Arsenal’s penalty was a joke… couldn’t believe commentators/pundits applauding the ref for “making an on-field decision and sticking with it” it was the kind of decision (again) that could have had major ramifications on the eventual outcome of the title race. I didn’t hear that annoying little pratt Arteta making a song and dance about that? Having actually asked for two points to be awarded to his side following (another) sh!t VAR decision, which cost them the weekend before.

"I will only be satisfied if they give me the two points back" 😤



Mikel Arteta says the VAR decision that cost Arsenal a crucial victory against Brentford was NOT a 'human error'❌pic.twitter.com/09rNbbPwEt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2023 Anyway, it’s wide open AND despite Gary Neville’s opinion that “United aren’t in the title race” there’s more than 40 points to play for… a lot can happen. As for the Dortmund game… 1-0 away from home in the Champions League knockout stage is never a disaster and the Blues’ second half performance was excellent. The touch. The pace. The composure. 🤤#UCL pic.twitter.com/vSdFVOr6Uf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 18, 2023 Should have scored at least twice. Getting better all the time! Just need a proper finisher (Christopher Nkunku in July).

Well, that’s what it was looking like until Southampton deservedly took all three points at the Bridge. As you’ll all know, I’m not in favour of sacking the coach. The greatest. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MOCFMfynRh — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 19, 2023 Getting a bunch of (young) players from other leagues into a new team in the Premier League is a huge task. However, If you look at individual performances by Enzo Fernandaz and Joao Felix that can be argued. They’ve both shown their class immediately. What I can’t understand is some of the team selections.

Needs time: Potter Yes, Potter is pottering around trying to find the right combinations, but the side he put out against the Saints was peculiar to say the least. Things are real bad at the Bridge, but I still maintain that the Gaffer should be given (at least) until the end of the season. Would an established world-renowned coach be able to mould this group of players quicker? Probably, but unlike the Chelsea Twitterati, I don’t mind if we go through a ‘building’ season, as long as I can see progress, which at the moment is looking shaky.

On to a more successful story and that is Man Utd under Erik ten Hag… After a decade of obscurity, they really are shaping up as a force to be reckoned with again. You have to admire it, the tough decisions, the one-tracked philosophy, the no-nonsense approach. You also have to admire the transformation of Marcus Rashford… Much of that has to do with Benni McCarthy, but also the faith of the coach and the style of football, which allows him more opportunity.

Huge impact: Benni McCarthy, I must say, despite United’s re-emergence, the faithful aren’t running around blowing of their bekke, there’s a subdued confidence growing as the red pendulum is definitely swinging away from the Scousers! Only one real stand out fixture coming up this weekend as Chelsea travel to Spurs on Sunday, knowing the Blues we’ll probably turn on a great performance *he hopes*. 🔴 MATCHDAY 🔴



Anfield awaits as we face Real Madrid in the #UCL last-16 💫#WalkOn | #LIVRMA pic.twitter.com/by1UNgeEwm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2023 In the meantime, the little matter of Liverpool v Real Madrid (Champions League knockout first leg) on Tuesday night!