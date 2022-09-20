Covid, the Queen, the World Cup… what next? A frikkin meteor strike? Can we please just get back to football?

I know there’s much bigger issues across the world, but for people like me, the game is an important part of my life! Anyway at least we got a few games this weekend… The postponement of Chelsea v Liverpool was particularly annoying… but maybe a blessing in disguise for the Blues. Gives new coach Graham Potter an extra period of time to start reorganising the side. NEEDS SOME TIME: Graham Potter Looking at the performance in the Champions League on Wednesday night there was greater intensity, quicker passing and more commitment, but of course it’s gonna take time for the squad to reset and get used to the ex-Brighton boss’s method, tactics and style.

For Liverpool it feels a bit different, looked like there was a slight upshift in performance against a very plucky Ajax and Jurgen Klopp will probably feel aggrieved that any forward momentum was put on hold. I have to mention my disappointment in new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. I’m not going to criticise his ruthless tactics in reshaping the club. He (and his group) have invested ridiculous money and it has to be expected that they will implement the plan they have in an attempt to create a sustainably successful operation.

ARROGANT: Todd Boehly The sudden axing of Thomas Tuchel was shocking, but just illustrated the mercilessness world of big-money football. I’m a big fan of Potter by the way. With the resources he had, Brighton were possibly one of the best footballing sides in the league and often competed well against the so-called ‘big clubs’. Nevertheless, back to Boehly and his statement last week which has caused a proper stir. Why did he have to say: “I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports?”

Raheem's goal through Graham Potter's eyes! 👀 pic.twitter.com/KjiZoOi7lb — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 17, 2022 I mean, firstly, what arrogance, especially after being involved in English football for literally a few months, and secondly, let’s look at the Super Bowl and the audience figures American sports generate… tiny compared to the EPL. He suggested an All-star game between North and South to generate revenue for the pyramid, to assist with money trickling down to the lower leagues, but if he’s so concerned about the disparity between the Premier League and the rest, why is he spending £250m on new players? Which only reinforces the obscene money game that has crippled most clubs outside of the top-flight.

Then there was the suggestion of a mini-tournament at the end of the season with the bottom four playing each other to save themselves from relegation. Ok, any new ideas should always be looked at, and maybe there’s some merit in what he’s saying, but the worry is, the more American ownership in English football the more likely the game will be changed to suit American style business models. Reece in his rhythm! 👊 pic.twitter.com/BqDIdnUPBg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 17, 2022 That worry was reinforced on Friday as it was announced that Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin was in “advanced talks” with American Bill Foley (Owner of NHL side Vegas Golden Nights). However, despite all the criticism, there’s been quite a positive reaction from various quarters, including the governing body of Serie A. They’ll be looking favourably at implementation of the All-star concept in Italy. Whatever your opinion, I just get sick of football being bastardised for business.