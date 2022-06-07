Hello my good people, it’s only been a matter of days and I’m already in Premier League cold turkey… I guess the whole concept of losing something is made even worse by the incredibly intense ending to everything. You know, like Aston Villa two-up at the Etihad, Leeds’ great escape, Arsenal doing a Spurs, Nottingham Forest back in the big time, the Champions League final, the list goes on.

Then suddenly nothing. It’s a bit like making love… the energy, the passion, the crescendo, followed by a fart and snoring snooze. So what do we do? We substitute the real thing with listening and reading the relentless speculation spouted out regarding transfers. BOLLOX CHELSEA LINK: PSG’s Brazilian ace Neymar, left Now, ordinarily the summer window sees movement, but this time around we’re expecting a big-bucks bonanza.

The rebirth of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, statement signings for Chelsea following the takeover, Saudi splashing at Newcastle, the replacement of Sadio Mane (who on Monday said he was “joking” when talking about putting in a transfer request at Liverpool) and Mo Salah (who’s wanted at Barca), to say the least. Let’s not forget City already underpinning their Premier League dominance with Erling Haaland in the bag. ‘They’ said (five years ago) the money ceiling had been reached. Not a frikkin’ chance. I mean Chelsea have just been bought for over £4billion…

MASSIVE PROJECT: Erik ten Hag That’s four thousand million pounds, what do these guys know that we don’t, like where do they project the game is going? Despite not being able to take any profit out of the club for 10 years (stipulated in the deal), they still feel they’ll make substantial profit? It’s mind-blowing. As for transfer fees, let’s use West Ham’s Declan Rice as an example. The Hammers value him at £150m. Huuuuh? He’s good, we’d have him at the Bridge but for me just a more skilful, athletic version of Harry Maguire, who as we all know somehow created an aggravated robbery worth £80m.

The trick is to find a couple of the reliable sites that have a decent track record in transfer news, but even then, not to get too excited until pen is put to paper. According to recent reports, Chelsea are (amongst others), signing Neymar, Paul Pogba and Robert Lewandowski! It’s just clickbait… you can find it all at newsnow.co.uk by just searching your team. It’s got all the latest articles, some absolute bollox, some quite serious.

I think the biggest movement we’ll be seeing is at Old Trafford. Fans will be over the moon that Ralf Rangnick will play no further role at the club and it appears that Ten Hag will largely take control of the ins and outs, in the latest attempt to polish what has become a very dull, ordinary club. It is understood that the Dutchman is looking to make his budget stretch as far as possible as he plots to bring in six new signings, including Brentford’s Christian Eriksen, who he feels has the drive that’s been missing at United. It’s gonna be fascinating to see whether the new coach will drive an Ajax-type philosophy?

Will the players and coaches up and down the ranks struggle to adapt? They’ve had the “United way” ingrained into them for decades. And will the seniors have enough time before the start of the new season to implement the new regime on the pitch? So many questions… I’d be hoping the first major adjustment is to create unity at the club.