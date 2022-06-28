How’s it going good people? I have to say, when the Sadio Mane deal finally went through last week it kind of hit me as to how big a move that was and what it actually means regarding planning at Anfield?

Firstly, it has to be said that (for me) the Senegalese forward has been one of the best players in the Premier League over the six years he spent at Liverpool. He’s tiny, but so strong, skilful, quick, and a good finisher. Why would he want to leave when his team is widely recognised as one of the best in the world? And, why would Liverpool allow him to, rather than making him a longer term offer with more money to stay? I mean that was made obvious reading into Mane’s comment: “I found myself in Bayern’s plan more than anyone else”.

On the flip side it can be argued that at 30 years old, the club has seen his best years? And I guess that’s the reasoning behind his departure. Also of course, Liverpool fell short of Champions League and Premier League glory and from a Jurgen Klopp perspective, the disappointment made change (up front) imperative. CLICKBAIT: Cristiano Ronaldo linked to a move to Chelsea Not a single goal scored in three finals! I mean that’s huge.

From Mane’s viewpoint, you wonder whether the frustration of not capitalising on a potentially historic season after so much hard work swayed his decision to head off to Germany? It’s hard to see otherwise. Perhaps he wanted one final big payday? But the guy’s got zillions in the bank… the Bundesliga is nowhere near as big as the Premier League in terms of money and audience, so it’s not like it’s a step upwards.

Or could it be that he feels that there’s more chance of winning major titles there? Well, in a league with relatively little competition, perhaps… but the Champions League? You have to say Bayern are just one of a bunch of teams that could possibly win it. Back to Liverpool and the tweak is on. Klopp’s famed front three have run their race and the immediate bumper signing of Darwin Nunez is a direct sign that a new, younger version of the ‘three Amigos’ (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino) is being implemented.

CAN’T DOUBT HIM: Jurgen Klopp, Left Salah will no doubt hold his place and it’s likely Diogo Jota, who scored 20 and made 8 assists last season will see a lot more game time. At 25 he’s moving into his peak period and with Nunez alongside him, we could be seeing the birth of a new era. Ok, Salah is 30 and Nunez untested in the Premier League, but hey, who’s to doubt Kloppy Ze Clown… With Liverpool and City strengthening, it’s clear that there’s no room for complacency for the ‘top four’ chasing pack. However, besides Newcastle landing a sugar daddy, United rebuilding with Erik ten Hag, Spurs under the influence of Antonio Conte and Arsenal “trusting the process”, at this stage I’m convinced the top three will stay as is.

While the Chelsea Twitterati can’t stop moaning, I see some clever (quiet) business going on before new owner Todd Boehly opens his cheque book. He’s froze ticket prices, removed deadwood staff, confirmed sponsorship deals and backed the coach by immediately offloading Romelo Lukaku. The house is being put in order, player targets identified and it’s just a matter of time before we see new arrivals. Whether you believe Ronaldo and Neymar are on their way to Stamford Bridge or not (click bait deluxe) there will be significant change in West London!