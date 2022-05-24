Wow, wow, wow! What a last day that was. Just unbelievable. As Aston Villa went 2-0 up at the Etihad, Steven Gerrard must have believed it was his time to win a Premier League. Hahaha… I switched across to Anfield as soon as Phillipe Coutinho slotted home and the atmosphere exploded as the news filtered through.

Talk about passion, the 12th man and the will to make things happen. The belief was there and it was tangible. The impossible could actually become reality. And it did as far as the players switching up a gear from a flat start, eventually getting their job done. Well done to them. I know we have a good banter and I’m constantly on your case, but as mentioned recently, for me Liverpool are the best side in the world currently, it’s a pleasure to watch such a well-built team, delivering exciting football and (for them) being rewarded with silver.

I also maintained in the run-up to the possible quadruple that I’d be surprised if the ‘Scousers’ win more than two trophies’. MAN OF THE HOUR: İlkay Gündoğan turned tide for the City Despite my opinion that Real Madrid aren’t a great side, I reckon they’re gonna win this Saturday night’s Champions League final. Sunday evening wasn’t the first time in the last few games we’ve seen a bit of leggyness in the Liverpool side.

Conversely, Real have had a lengthy rejuvenation period after wrapping up La Liga a few weeks ago. On top of that, given the nature of how the Premier League was lost, the disappointment factor will be immense, the players will need to dig deep to pull themselves out. It could of course be argued that the frustration might spur them on to give everything? Only time will tell! In the meantime, all I can say is thank God they didn’t do it. It’s been bad enough having them out the woodwork (after 30 years) winning a couple of titles. Can you imagine what we would have been subjected to had they achieved the holy grail.

I got a whole bunch of proper stinky messages last week regarding my statement “if Liverpool only win the two domestic cups they’ll be really disappointed” some of the comments, especially about my mum’s private parts were unsavoury to say the least. But I guess the truth hurts, if the Champions League falls away it’s a disaster. Ordinarily, the two cups would be considered a good season…Not this time. SO CLOSE: Icon Steven Gerrard Again though, they are genuinely a great side and for those who abused me last week, it goes without saying that Liverpool are a much better side than Chelsea (except when they play us).

Hope that helps heal your pain a little bit. Let’s not forget, a win in Paris on Saturday would constitute another historic season. There was of course a couple of side shows going on. Spurs smashing their way into Europe, with their arse’s in Mikel Arteta’s face, despite his young guns giving a final performance to keep the Emirates believing in “the process”. Elsewhere, somehow, ‘Dirty’ Leeds pulled a ‘Houdini’, retaining Premier League status at the expense of Burnley.

Let’s hope the board at Turf Moor are crucified for axing Sean Dyche at such a crucial time. Man, it’s been a season and a half, what a contrast to the recent Covid versions. After the Champions League we all go into hibernation, with the only plus being that the league starts early this year due to the World Cup. The transfer window officially opens on June 10, and a lot of movement is expected in the weeks following. Especially at Chelsea and Man United… oh damn, did I actually mention Man United! Congrats to City, but let’s face it, we wouldn’t have had that type of great season and season ending had it not been for the brilliance of Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team.