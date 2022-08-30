Hello my good people… Wow, I have to say, can’t remember football being this hectic four games in as it is this season! Like seriously, it’s full-throttle and only gonna get more intense! But why? Perhaps, with this transfer window being the richest in history, pressure from an investment perspective has never been greater to perform and get results.

The rewards for success (Top 4/trophy’s) are so high and the consequences for failure so dire. Or maybe the ridiculous break in the season for Qatar 2022 has prompted a different strategy? Whatever the reason(s) its fucking good to watch! You just don’t know what’s gonna happen. Ok, when City went 2-0 down at home to Palace I thought, don’t get too excited and of course Erling popped up with a hattrick. LUCKY BREAK: Manchester United edged Southampton But United beating Liverpool last week? And so convincingly, nobody could have predicted that. I’d never seen United at 4/1 to win a game of football!

Apparently the bookies took a beating in England as those people who have accepted that anything can happen backed them heavily. The Scousers were awful on the night. Hadn’t seen them play that bad for years. They were like typical Man United, no effort or commitment…Klopp must have blown a gasket and it worked, with the stomping of Bournmouth on Saturday. All those Fantasy League players with Salah as captain scratching their heads in amazement as the little man wasn’t on the score or assist list! Ten Hag’s lot were ok at Southampton. Just ok, probably slightly better than their hosts, but the spark that lit Old Trafford a few days earlier was missing again.