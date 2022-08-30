Hello my good people… Wow, I have to say, can’t remember football being this hectic four games in as it is this season!
Like seriously, it’s full-throttle and only gonna get more intense! But why? Perhaps, with this transfer window being the richest in history, pressure from an investment perspective has never been greater to perform and get results.
The rewards for success (Top 4/trophy’s) are so high and the consequences for failure so dire. Or maybe the ridiculous break in the season for Qatar 2022 has prompted a different strategy?
Whatever the reason(s) its fucking good to watch! You just don’t know what’s gonna happen. Ok, when City went 2-0 down at home to Palace I thought, don’t get too excited and of course Erling popped up with a hattrick.
But United beating Liverpool last week? And so convincingly, nobody could have predicted that. I’d never seen United at 4/1 to win a game of football!
Apparently the bookies took a beating in England as those people who have accepted that anything can happen backed them heavily.
The Scousers were awful on the night. Hadn’t seen them play that bad for years. They were like typical Man United, no effort or commitment…Klopp must have blown a gasket and it worked, with the stomping of Bournmouth on Saturday.
All those Fantasy League players with Salah as captain scratching their heads in amazement as the little man wasn’t on the score or assist list! Ten Hag’s lot were ok at Southampton. Just ok, probably slightly better than their hosts, but the spark that lit Old Trafford a few days earlier was missing again.
With Ronaldo (and Maguire) on the bench and obviously not in the gaffa’s plans, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see CR7 gone by the time the window shuts on Thursday. Elsewhere, quietly doing the business, Graham Potter’s Brighton are really looking the part with a total team value just under that of Wesley Fofana’s right testicle.
He’s amazing, love his style, low-key, humble, no Conte/Tuchel type pantomiming. Squad-wise, it’s highly unlikely they’ll keep the pace, but nothing but respect for them. And then of course from “Arteta Out” to “We’re gonna win the League” the Gunners have got off to a proper start. Man, I know I’ll get eaten alive for saying it, but I don’t think it’s as good as everyone thinks. Fulham could quite easily have taken a point (or 3) at the Emirates on Saturday. It was same old Arsenal…A hundred passes leading to a breakdown in the box, over and over again. I also can’t understand how VAR didn’t rule out ‘Gabriel’s’ 85th minute winner? In the mix the ball came off his elbow which gave him a simple finish. Anyway, unless we’re talking Mike Dean officiating Chelsea, its all swings and roundabouts. The ‘Blues’ did well considering ‘Conor Galagher’s’ early dismissal. I nearly threw something through my telly when he made such a stupid bookable tackle while on a yellow. I guess I should feel sorry for the kid, such big expectation on him after a phenomenal season on loan at Palace. But he’s just trying too hard, instead of playing his natural game and expressing himself like he did at Selhurst Park. Anyway got the points, which is of course the most important thing considering the transitional phase the clubs at, integrating a number of new players into the starting 11. Well, just as we’re getting over the weekend, it all kicks off again tonight. Couple of tasty fixtures to look out for on Wednesday, as Spurs travel to West Ham and Liverpool host Newcastle…United go to Leicester on Thursday.
That’s all ahead of the weekend, with another explosive London derby (Chelsea v West Ham) & the Merseyside Derby both on Saturday, with United v Arsenal on Sunday, which I reckon might see the North London pretenders come unstuck! As for the Paul Pogba story, wow, the more we learn the more bizarre it gets, being extorted by his own brother and (allegedly) hiring a witchdoctor to put a curse on Mbappe. Phew! Lots going on! Take care y’all, chat next week…bye byeee