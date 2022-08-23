Hello good people… been a crazy start to the season. Unbelievable pace and commitment and we’re only a couple of weeks in. That couldn’t have been better illustrated than the pummelling Chelsea took at Elland Road on Sunday.

It was a strange one, as the Blues had been so dynamic against Spurs the previous weekend. Leeds were all over us, running through the midfield like it just didn’t exist. I was baffled by Thomas Tuchel’s midfield selection despite injury problems… Conor Gallagher and Jorginho were like a pair of sitting ducks lost in the middle of the park as Leeds rampaged. But that wasn’t the only area of concern. The overarching issue was the energy (or lack thereof) from the West London side, no passion, no desire, for f**** sake, against Leeds… CHANGING THE TOON: Newcastle ran champs City ragged Today’s players just don’t understand the rivalry, the history and the hate between certain clubs. Despite decent numbers (kilometers covered by each player), Chelsea appeared slow, tired and disinterested in trying to match the Whites.

Could the stolen points against Spurs have had such a demoralising effect? I don’t think so and either way as top end professionals there ain’t no excuse for a heartless performance like that. Anyway, as we do (following results like that), I’m calling it a bad day at the office, Leicester at the Bridge on Saturday and hopefully Tuchel will let his players have it like he did Antonio Conte last week. Back in the day the league table would only be looked at seven or eight games in, when teams settled and new signings were properly integrated into systems.

The great Bill Shankly famously spoke of only looking at the table for the first time after Christmas. However with the quality of sides tightening up there just ain’t room these days to allow for a sizeable point gap. WON’T WIN AT ALL: Mikel Arteta The Leeds ‘running’ formula was replicated by Newcastle in the first half against City and paid massive dividends. It was hard to see whether it was a lack of fitness or Erling Halaand’s strike (or a combination of both) that changed the momentum of the game back in Pep Guardiola’s favour, but a great point for the Geordies nevertheless.

The weekend, however, was owned by Arsenal. It’s amazing how Gunners Youtube and social media channels have changed their tune. From “Arteta Out” to “We’re gonna win the league”, bunch of jokers. Even Penis, sorry, Piers Morgan has switched to supporting the “process”. They do look good though, even a touch of the old Arsenal in their style and tenacity. It will be interesting to see how they perform against better opposition. I have a feeling they’ll still fall short at the top end. Before I forget… stop with all the “Harry Maguire to Chelsea” f. That ain’t happening. The very most the gossip could be is a ‘leak’ to help Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana negotiations with Leicester.