Hello my good people, trust you’re all doing good.

I know you’re all thinking I must be devastated for a couple of reasons, but I’m not.

Firstly, losing the League Cup to Liverpool ain’t thaaat bad.

Ok, they’re huge rivals so losing any game to them is disappointing, but losing 11-10 on penalties after an absolutely brilliant game left me feeling proud of the boys.

Y’all know Kepa pretending to convert a try is a loss you can’t blame on anyone.

It was toe-to-toe, exciting and evenly matched, despite Chelsea possibly edging the best chances. But they didn’t take them and Liverpool had a good few of their own.

Mutual respect is the order of the day as far as that goes.

Despite the effort and will to win, those of us who have been around English football long enough know that it’s a second-tier trophy. It’s not one that is recognised as a top honour.

When I was a kid the League Cup was a much more widely recognised piece of silver, but in recent decades it became less shiny.

Saying that, of course it’s a nice one to have and congrats to all you Scousers out there. Following that Spurs win at Manchester City last week, who would have guessed we’d get another scintillating game this weekend.

Secondly, the prospect of Chelsea losing Roman Abramovich due to the current conflict in Ukraine.

UNDERFIRE: Roman Abramovich

Look, NATO’s idea of hurting Russian leader Vladimir Putin by sanctioning oligarchs is just another ridiculous notion.

The idea is that the super-rich Russians will put pressure on their leader and force him to stop in his tracks is ludicrous.

Abramovich has obviously taken legal advice and handed Chelsea over to its trustees (who apparently haven’t agreed to it yet).

Relinquishing his role would, in the event of his assets being stripped, stop authorities from seizing it.

Either way, Chelsea is now a “super club” and would have a queue of billionaires happy to snap it up.

I hate the money game as you know, but we’re in it and it ain’t gonna change.

I was however really disappointed to see Premier League clubs (and at the final) flying blue and yellow flags in support of Ukraine.

POLITICAL BALLS-UP: Chelsea fans with Ukraine flags

People really don’t try and understand politics right!

Like the so called ‘woke’ mob who have “I stand by Ukraine” as their profile pics.

Do they not realise they are supporting a right-wing puppet regime, installed by NATO following their funded coup in 2014?

Even South African media is pushing the ‘evil Putin’ narrative…Of course no one wants war and of course innocent civilians are being killed and that’s unacceptable, but let’s not forget who the real aggressors are.

NATO expansionism is the root. If people feel a social media post is going to help, why not a peace sign, or ‘NO WAR’?

Anyway, enough of that, this is about football right!

And on we go this week (starting tonight) with the FA Cup.

I’ll be surprised if we see any more “giant killings” but it’s gonna be lovely to see Boreham Wood at Everton and it looks likely that Nottingham Forrest will probably boo a quarterfinal spot as they host Huddersfield on Monday.

There’s a full programme of Premier League fixtures this weekend, not forgetting the big one as Manchester United go to City on Sunday… On paper an easy 3 points for Pep!

Take care people, stay safe, chat next week, bye byeee.

[email protected]