Hello my good people… not sure about you, but it just feels like the world is moving so fast! It’s difficult to keep up with everything, not least the Premier League stories that chop and change every week.

And this weekend was no different. Mind you, the one story that ain’t changing is that Erling Haaland is a frikkin beast. I know you’ll all write me off again for saying this, but in my 50 years of watching football I can’t say I’ve seen a deadlier striker? Yes, we can talk Ronaldo, Eusebio, Pele, Ferenc Puskas, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Alan Shearer… the list is long, but this boy (for me) is something different. Before the lanky Norwegian hit England the debates were on. The “He’ll never get the kind of room he had to run into in the Premier League” argument seemed to have merit.

But his goals are coming from everywhere. Left foot, right foot, headers, six-yard tap-ins, kung fu f*****g kicks. He’s a monster and it just looks so easy for him. And so strong… he’s a big, awkward, fast, committed goal machine and as much as I hate to say it, I love watching him banging them in. As for the ongoing trials and tribulations at Old Trafford, after years of nothingness, the last few weeks had been producing much optimism, wins against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal saw the shirts back on, the banter booming and belief that the United were back, with Erik ten Hag the bald messiah popping up in Glory Boys’ wet dreams.

But how cruel football can be. A crucifixion at City, fans leaving at half time, confidence shattered, the coach blasting players and Roy Keane… yep, good ol’ Roy adding his two pence to the tragedy. The United legend blasted: “Brilliant from Man City… absolutely brilliant. If we needed a reminder about how good City are; we’re getting it. “But United? It’s like the game is too big for them. The occasion has almost got to United. I almost can’t believe what I’m watching.”

CAME UP SHORT: Man United defender Lisandro Martinez I get Keane’s sentiment. As we all know he was always a 110 percent player, prepared to maim or be maimed for his badge, and there you have 11 [email protected] getting rolled over in the Manchester derby like it just don’t matter? I don’t buy the “we were much better in the second half” bollox. Nope, City slacked on the peddle as the game was done. Anyway, United get a chance to pick things up on Thursday night in the Europa League before another big one at Everton Sunday.

From disaster to a win off the top six, Super Frank appears to be making some headway all of a sudden, it’s gonna be a proper test for United. What is changing every week is strengthening of conviction at Arsenal. I don’t think they even believe how good it’s looking at the moment? From ‘Arteta Out’ to “my God the ‘process’ is actually working”. And they do look good.

But I’d bet my house on it not lasting… they have a bit of depth, but I’d say not enough to be title contenders. But props to Pep’s apprentice, he’s brought a togetherness back to the Emirates, with in-house enemy number one Grant Xhaka looking like the most-improved player in the league this season. ZERO TO HERO: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka But let’s not forget the humbling they took at Old Trafford.

I saw a quote on the weekend “Arsenal best since peak Wenger”. FFS, give it a break… it’s week on, week off for Tottenham and you can see the frustration on Antonio Conte’s face. There’s only one word to sum them up… ‘Spursy’. As for Chelsea under Graham Potter, I don’t see any significant difference yet, the Blues will get better but they’re nowhere near where they need to be. Next season… title contenders. Oh sh!t, did I forget Liverpool amongst the usual top six suspects?