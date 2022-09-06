Hello my good people and thank god the transfer window has shut! Jeeez, so stressful for those of us who’s teams needed reinforcing to challenge at the top end (like Chelsea) or stay in the Premier League (like Forest). Deals were buzzing right up until 11pm on Thursday night. Absolute madness… ending with a record Premier League spend of around £2b!

In a nutshell, here are some thoughts on winners and losers. For me, Arsenal and Man City have come out absolute tops. Both signed five players and have hit the ground running. GOT ROBBED: Hammers’ Cornet Ok, I don’t think the ‘Gunners’ are going all the way, (wrote this before the United game), but they certainly are as good as they’ve been in many years. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have made all the difference, adding quality and experience and even Granit Xhaka looks like a great player since the new recruits arrival.

I’d be a bit apprehensive as a ‘Gooner’ given the lack of depth, but Arteta feels comfortable despite offloading more players (32) than any side this window. Pundits have been questioning Pep Guardiola for offloading quality players… meanwhile, he had a plan and that plan, Erling Haaland is panning out quite well I reckon! Kalvin Phillips is another brilliant signing and I’m sure he’ll feature as the season gets mucky. Elsewhere, Leicester went through their annual culling, while Forrest shipped over 20 and bought over 20 in their quest to have a go at the top flight. Looks like a huge gamble (completely rebuilding in one go) but I hope I’m proved wrong.

UNDER PRESSURE: Liverpool manager Talking about hefty rebuilds, the quietest club in the transfer market, Chelsea, went absolutely mental in the latter stages of the window, hitting a new world record £275m. And y’all though the Roman Abramovich years were dead! Something I can’t understand is the negative comments (admittedly only on social media) from Chelsea ‘fans’ angry by the signings? Angry? That some Yank has come in and bought 11 new players? Some of the world’s best youngsters and some established high-end talent. Wow, the spoiled little bastards.

My view (as with Forrest) is that integrating a number of players into the squad takes time and these day’s time isn’t an option. I do, however, believe they will come together to make a top four finish, but the real results of this gigantic window will only start to really pay off next season. Who else? Ok, Spurs… yeah, they look decent, but naaah, even under Antonio Conte, I can’t see them really upping their status. I’m not a fan of Richarlison and Yves Bissouma has looked unsteady so far. Ivan Perisic seems to have slotted in, but it all gonna go ‘Spursy’ again!

It’s difficult to understand the #KloppOut campaign? Fans these days are so spoilt and in need of immediate success. How disrespectful to one of the league’s best managers? The signings do look a bit weak as far as keeping the pace up especially with the loss of Sadio Mane, but you’d expect the ‘Scousers’ to be there and there abouts in May. Across in the North East the ‘Geordies’ are busy building a competitive side and Eddie Howe seems to be keeping steady momentum. They should hit a top six finish? Oh sh!t, I nearly forgot Man Utd… I’d still feel very unsure if I supported them. Yes, Ten Hag has brought in a few names and benched a few names, but I don’t see them getting anywhere near the Man Utd of old this season. And £86m for Antony?

Wow, that could turn out to be another Jadon Sancho type signing. Got really irritated watching him on Sunday, yes he scored a good goal and completed an outrageous flick, but the fancy shit? Not for me. I thought Arsenal were the better side, but got undone by their own arrogance and naivety. Yes you’re chasing a game, but your centrebacks are on the halfway line? With Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo to latch onto through balls? Either way, the Red Devils don’t stand a chance considering Paul Pogba buried a hyena under the centre circle at Old Trafford. Hahahaha! WTF is going on? Who could even think that sh!t up?