It’s time for us to see what Cape Town Spurs is really made of. The Urban Warriors have announced Morne Nel, who is their fourth former player to sign their returning slip.

Nel was one of the very first talents out of Stellenbosch who was signed by SuperSport United as part of the club’s then-partnership with SuperSport United. The 29-year-old was very unlucky with injuries early in his career, which slowed down his progress. : CT Spurs PR Officer Shooz Mekuto His first stint with Ajax was his rebuild following a really tough injuries when he was supposed to be pushing for a place in the first team at Matsatsantsa.

His journey since Ajax has seen him go via Spurs’ PRO Shooz Mekuto has confirmed that they have all their players at Ikamva “for the very first time”. More minutes in the tank 🏃![CDATA[]]>🏻#CapeTownSpurs #UrbanWarriors #MotsepeFoundationChampionship #OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/SDIki0IR2F — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) July 31, 2022 Including all the new signings and players returning from national duty.

Shooz tells the Daily Voice: “We still have a long way to go before we can say we are definitely ready. But what’s clear is that we are going all out for direct promotion. “We have about three weeks to get everyone to gel and ready for the big mission to win the league and get back to where we belong”. The Warriors have lined up a friendly against Stellies to help them get ready for the weekend.