The PSL have no skaamte when it comes to a skandaal.

Nee wat. The way these manne make news for the wrong reasons, you get the feeling it’s just what they do.

And in the last week, there have been two more stories rukking the ding.

Let’s get into the most recent, when the CAS (Court for Arbitration in Sport) dismissed Royal AM’s appeal against the PSL and Sekhukhune United.

FRENEMIES: Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung

If you can remember to the end of the last season, Sekhukhune beat Royal AM to the NFD title after being awarded points for a defaulted game to top the league.

It was, of course, a lang story before the PSL actually sorted out the fact that Sekhukhune were owed the punte.

Rather than sorting out the problem when it arose, the league dragged its feet until the socialite owners took them to court and made the helese scenes.

I’d rather not relive those days.

KWAAD: Cape Town City owner John Comitis

But the CAS on Wednesday finally came through with their decision - that reality-show star MaMkhize would have to pay the costs of their frivolous hearing.

It was a waste of time for everyone involved.

And from one waste of time to another - the PSL’s Kaizer Chiefs saga.

When the league started up post-Covid lockdown, I think the one rule that stood out above all of them was that no club could use a coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to miss a fixture.

REJECTED: Royal AM’s Mkhize

Cape Umoya got treatment and Sekhukhune got the treatment - decisions that actually played a part in deciding the NFD title last season.

But facts don’t matter to the PSL and especially not when it comes to big clubs like Chiefs - not with league chairman Irvin Khoza and best frenemy Kaizer Motaung also running the show at the league.

Ja. I know it’s old. But yoh. Such blatant corruption can’t be tolerated.

Instead of punishing Chiefs with their disciplinary committee, they allowed Amakhosi to slink away and undo the rules they agreed to in a Safa arbitration.

Now they and Chiefs have konkeled up an idea that the league will challenge the Safa ruling in the High Court on May 10, but they will first force a sneak game against City - a move Citizens boss John Comitis reckons is ridiculous.

They can never be this skelm

I will bet you now that acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala’s Golden Arrows will lose to Chiefs next Wednesday, even after Stuart Baxter’s sacking.

And whether City show up or not for the April 30 game, with three points in the bag from that “fixture”, that May 10 court case will never happen.

[email protected]