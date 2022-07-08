I never dreamed I’d get behind the Spaniard as a vaste Roger Federer fan, but wow, what an yster Rafael Nadal is. The 36-year-old has already overtaken Federer in the Grand Slam stakes, leading the silky Swiss 22 to 20.

With the soon-to-be 41-year-old Fed sidelined with injury, playing his last match a year and one day ago, it looks like Rafa will stay ahead of him on that count. And that’s because Nadal just keeps on going, even with the Spaniard admitting a Wimbledon semifinal against Australian bad boy Nick Kyrgios later today may be a bridge too far for his own creaking body. STUNNED: Beaten Taylor Fritz Sukkeling with a chronic problem in his left foot, he talks about it so much that legend John McEnroe told him to stop moaning about it as he chases a third major title of the calendar year.

I would probably also be so siek en sat of Nadal’s talk, but I guess he is only answering the questions put to him. Either way, he still has to deal with it on court. And it amazes me to see him just keep fighting His exploits over the year have been phenomenal for his age, his fitness level, the competition he’s faced and, of course, the pain he is playing through.