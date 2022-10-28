With the PSL going into World Cup hibernation after this weekend, the Cape’s clubs can take a welcome break. When the final whistle goes on Sunday, the best positions Stellenbosch and Cape Town City can hope to be in is sixth and eighth, respectively.

Roughly midway through the season, that wouldn’t be bad considering the circumstances – which I’ve broken down into two stories. GROWING PAINS Let’s kick off with Stellies, where the growing pains have been real.

At the end of last season, there was a massive clean-out of their many veterans and the club decided to rebuild with a klompie young players. And if you ask me, I don’t think it’s gone too badly for coach Steve Barker and his span. STEADY HANDS: Stellies mentor Steve Barker After their Diski team won last season’s competition, they went on to the UK and destroyed their Leicester counterparts in the NextGen final.

Attacking schemer Antonio van Wyk, defensive lynchpin Oshwin Andries, midfielders Devon Titus and Lance Weaver then all stepped up into the first team with impressive displays. New additions, midfielders Sihle Nduli and Nhlanhla Mgaga, striker Sinethemba Mngomnezulu and leftback Fawaas Basadien have also made their marks. Results, though, have been inconsistent. And it hasn’t come as a surprise.

Teams take time to gel. Three wins, five draws and four defeats in their opening 11 matches is a platform they can build on. Build on that they will, after Steve Barker signed a new four year deal earlier this month.

Patience has been a hallmark of Stellies since their inception six years ago. Barker has been a steady hand and this new young team has been a long time in the growing. This break will give more hands-on time to sort out some kinks.

Goalkeeper Sage Stephens probably hit the nail on the head when assessing his new team and that’s to toughen up as a unit. SAGE ADVICE: Stellies stopper Sage Stephens Last season, Stellies had a reputation of being a tough nut to crack and getting that streak back into the team will only make this team better. LESSONS AND LUCK

City have learned some hash lessons. The maiden Caf Champions League was supposed to put them on the map, but this is Africa and it ain’t for sissies The margins for error in continental football are slim and being brushed aside by last year’s Champions League semifinalists Petro de Luanda was an eye opener for Eric Tinkler’s manne.

BAD LUCK: City boss Tinkler Veteran defender Taariq Fielies had circles run around him as City were thumped 3-0 Cape Town Stadium in the first leg. He confessed afterwards: “The biggest lesson we learned was you can’t make mistakes against such quality opposition, because they will punish you on your errors.” Rookie midfielder Taahir Goedeman, who scored City’s first-ever Champions League goal as they got past AS Otoho in the first round, reckons that pak has done him good.

He explains: “It’s an honour to play all those big players. It’s something that will stay with me in SA and in Caf.” They will get another shot in in Africa in the Confederation Cup playoff for the group stage when they face USM Alger in the first leg on Wednesday. But what City need before then is to get another PSL win at Gallants this weekend.

It’s been a rough last month for Eric Tinkler’s manne. Without a victory in their four matches before their 2-1 comeback win over Chippa United on Tuesday night, things looked like they were unravelling. After being dumped out of the Champions League, City should have taken the points at Richards Bay, but swak finishing and an unlucky own goal at the death led to a fourth defeat in the league.

I had joked with City staff that they should slag a bok or something to get rid of the bad luck. The woorde were skaars koud when dinge got even wilder against Chippa. I kid you not, City should have been at least 4-0 up at break, but instead they trailed 1-0 after being denied by the goalframe and the visitors scoring with their only kans.

Then another Darwin Gonzalez header came off the crossbar in the second half. But luckily the ref saw Khanyisa Mayo’s effort cross the goalline before it was cleared for the equaliser. The winner, too, seemed fortunate, when Mpho Makola’s freekick came back off the post and fell to Thami Mkhize to steer it just under the crossbar.