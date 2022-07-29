The Premier League kicks off next week and it promises to be as crazy as ever. I, for one, can’t wait to see all the goals and drama, with this season likely to be as predictable as ever.

And that’s down to this being the first campaign with a World Cup smack-bang in the middle of it. With the league introducing a five-substitute rule in matches, games could swing wildly with changes made from the bench. With those factors in mind, all bets are off.

But I still can’t see past Manchester City and Liverpool going toe to toe for the title, with the rest of the “Big Six” fighting it out for Champions League places. However, don’t expect clubs fighting for trebles and quadruples this term. THE CHAMPS: Manchester City Manchester City

Key men: Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne and Joao Cancelo. If City are to make it three Premier League titles in a row, it will be down to the old faces rather than the new ones. Ruben Dias will be the rock that the team will be built on, with Kevin de Bruyne providing the heartbeat.

With no genuine leftback, Joao Cancelo will be a key point for Pep Guardiola. But they can’t afford to lose him to injury. CONTENDERS: Liverpool Liverpool Key men: Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Klopp set to continue pushing his team to the limit with a high defensive line, Van Dijk will be key to marshalling their defence. Salah’s consistency is often taken for granted, but his goals will keep the Reds ticking over in their pursuit of the title. Alexander-Arnold will have to be accurate to deliver for the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez to feed off. BITTER RIVALS: Tottenham and Arsenal Spurs

Key men: Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Rodrigo Bentancur. I don’t think anyone can understate how important Kane and Son are to Spurs. One will always pick up the slack for the other to keep Spurs in the race for Europe.

But when they’re both on fire, Antonio Conte's manne have world-beating quality. Bentancur ‘s passing will be key to unlocking Spurs’ attack. Arsenal

Key men: Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal must come of age this season to become a top-four side. Partey is the closest thing they have to a natural leader, dominating midfield physically and can launch attacks with passes from deep.

Ahead of him, Martin Odegaard will have to orchestrate the Gunners in the final third and get wingers like Bukayo Saka, Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli adding goals more consistently. Jesus could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Gunners up front. TOUGH TIMES: Man United and Chelsea Man United

Key men: David de Gea, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes. Erik Ten Hag is a boss. He will turn United into a serious team again. And he won’t take long to get them there. David de Gea will once again be United's Outsurance policy at the back.

The Dutchman will also make sure Bruno Fernandes is at his dangerous best. Martial, like his attacking partners in pre-season Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, need a coach who believes in them. Ten Hag will back them and Anthony Elanga.

Chelsea Key men: Raheem Sterling, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount. Raheem Sterling will be Chelsea’s main man this season.

Not only will he raise the standard for the likes of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount, he will move them around the pitch too and grow their game. They will all have to contribute to goals or they will slip down the table. Party poopers