Nothing in football sticks out worse than a striker who doesn't score goals.

If you play up front, your job is to put the ball in the net.

There are no two ways about it.

It's both easy to say and tough to do, but you can't get around it.

And no team has more problems with their front players than Chelsea.

In the last few seasons, the Blues have spent the hele penny on big-name strikers and they have stunk up Stamford Bridge.

Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata, Timo Werner and now Romelu Lukaku.

The top goalscorer in their last two seasons was Tammy Abraham. But since he ain't that big a name, he was moved on.

So the question is why?

Well, it's obviously the way the team is set up.

The Blues love to play with a lone striker and mobile inside wingers tucked in behind. It means the likes of Mason Mount, Eden Hazard, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Willian get important goals.

Also the profile of these strikers causes problems.

Arriving on huge contracts and big reputations, one would almost expect for the team to be geared to playing for them.

Most teams do that. Their striker is usually the main man, with the team creating chances for the guy up front to score.

But at Chelsea recently, that has not been the case.

Imagine spending almost £100m for a striker and then not playing to his strengths.

Lukaku is the latest big-money hitman to be brought in and then not given the ammunition to score.

He maybe be their leading goalscorer this season, with 10 goals in all competitions.

But that is too few for a man of his talents.

In 101 internationals for Belgium, he has 68 strikes.

In the Premier League, he has 113 goals and counting.

He is proven at this level so why is he struggling now?

Well from where I’m sitting, Chelsea are just not playing to his strengths.

And no I’m not saying it should be all about Lukaku or any other striker.

Sure, these players should be contributing to the team’s defensive and creative work, but if the man brought in to score the goals gets seven touches in 90 minutes on the pitch, you have huge problems.

It’s obvious that the player and the coach is not seeing eye to eye, but a solution must be found if you have a £100m asset that is not serving its purpose.

If the Blues blunted strikeforce get shown up on Sunday in the League Cup final by Liverpool and they fail to retain their Champions League title, questions will be asked of Tuchel, with the Prem title written off a long time ago.

Managers have paid with their jobs for less at the Bridge.

